Tentative approval for proposed drainage district tabled

The big decision as to whether to establish a drainage district at the Highway 2 and Interstate 29 corridor has been put on hold for at least a week. At their weekly meeting on March 30, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors voted to table the decision until they can discuss it further with Ryan Dale, deputy county attorney. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said, “I don’t want to push anything through too fast; I want to make sure we do it the right way.” Dale said he thought it was a good idea because it is such a big project.

In other business, the board once again discussed the leaks in the courthouse roof that have still not been repaired. Lastime Roofing out of Omaha, Nebraska, replaced the roof in 2016 but there have been problems with leaking in several places. Supervisor Randy Hickey asked the company in June 2021 to replace the entire south side due to the leaks before the company would receive final payment, and it still has not been done.

Hickey said, “It’s been five years, and Troy (Housh, courthouse maintenance) says it’s leaking everywhere and starting to rot. I’m thinking we just need to do another RFP (request for proposal) and get another bid out.”

No action was taken but Dale said he will draft an RFP and present it at next week’s meeting. The board also set a public hearing for a Zoning Special Use permit, which is a 120-foot monopole telecommunication tower. The hearing date is April 20 at 10 a.m. The board approved and signed the sheriff’s office union agreement as well as a liquor license amendment for D & L Pro due to a change in their system.

Dan Davis, county engineer, requested a signature from Chairman Hickey for an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $13,939.30 with HGM Associates. This was for engineering services for L-31 over Waubonsie Creek Bridge Management per agreement through March 15. Davis said they are progressing forward with the work and it should now move along more quickly.

Davis and Jeff Shirley, Fremont County purchasing agent, presented information to the board for two trucks and one sign truck that they would like to purchase for the county. Shirley told the board that there was only one bid for the signs truck because there was only one truck they could find. He added, “We only got that one because a company had ordered several trucks and didn’t need them all. We have it priced with the flat bed, and it’s going to be $69,401.”

Shirley continued, “Secondly, on our schedule, although we are behind on replacing trucks by about two years, we are looking at two semis. I went to Kenworth, Mac, Peterbilt and Freightliner. Freightliner has two build dates open that I can get into that will supposedly get us those trucks by November or December. Mac is going to be another year and a half out so there is no set price. Kenworth and Mac will not even bid it because they can’t get the trucks. The bid for the Freightliner 122 SD trucks, 2023 models, is $110,173 per truck. Shirley said they won’t be trading in the current vehicles but will sell online because they will get more for their money due to the market right now. The board approved the purchases of the sign truck and two semi-trucks.

Courtney Athen was present to ask the supervisors about renting a 6-acre property in Hamburg that was part of the buy-out program. His intention is to plant crops as it is adjacent to one of his farms and has an easement to go through it to access his farm.

Dale told Athen and the supervisors, “You do have to get approval by Homeland Security and FEMA before it can be rented and any money made by cash rent would have to be paid back to the federal government.” He recommended that the county rent it for $1 and then added that after the two-year grant there is no federal oversight, and although it can never be sold, it can be cash rented by the county for the county.

Dale said, “You can start the application but it might be August by the time you know anything.”

Athen said it would probably take that long to clean it up anyway so he is fine with that. Dale said that other requirements of the buy-out property program include that there can be no building of structures of any kind, including fences, and that the lease will be the county’s responsibility. The lease would have to be terminated if it is determined that the regulations are not being followed.

As there is not a sealed bid requirement to cash rent the buy-out properties, the board approved to rent the property at 3039 250th St. in Hamburg for $1 to Courtney Athen for two years and further stipulated that Athen can start cleaning up the property now and start farming as soon as the application is approved. Dale will begin working to prepare the lease.

The board opened a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. for discussion on a resolution to approve salaries and budget appropriations for the fiscal year 2022-2023. With no public comment, the hearing was closed and the resolution was approved to adopt the budget and certify taxes as well as the appropriations for each department. The resolution also included a 10% salary increase for the sheriff, 5% for the county attorney, auditor, treasurer, and recorder and no increase for the supervisors for the fiscal year 2022-23, beginning July 1, 2022.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be April 6.