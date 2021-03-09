Test Iowa returns to CRHC

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) officials have announced the Test Iowa Site has moved back to campus due to warmer spring weather which will allow testing to be conducted outdoors, as it had been prior to Nov. 2020.
Testing was moved to the front of CRHC’s building at a location designated as “Entrance A,” which is in the clinic parking lot. There are signs posted to help direct traffic. This change went into effect March 8 and testing will continue as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Test Iowa Site had been held at the Clarinda Fire Station, located at 314 East Washington Street, over the colder winter months. This change in location allowed staff members and Test Iowa participants to be shielded from cold temperatures, winds and also protect supplies.
“We’re glad that the colder months are hopefully all behind us for the season. Moving it back to the hospital will be more convenient for flow of traffic and our team members working at the site, states Amy Roop, Director of Clinics at CRHC. “We couldn’t be more thankful for Roger Williams and his team of volunteers who were always so gracious in helping us and providing us a space to continue the Test Iowa Site during the winter months.”
CRHC has been a Test Iowa Site since the beginning of June and to date have collected and sent out over 4,300 samples.
The Test Iowa Initiative began in the state of Iowa back in April of 2020 in an effort to expand testing capabilities to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. CRHC has been a Test Iowa Site since June of 2020. This testing availability allows for anyone with an Iowa address to be tested for COVID-19 with no out of pocket expense. Appointments at CRHC’s Test Iowa Site should be scheduled by calling 712-542-8341 after having visited the TestIowa.com website, completed the assessment, and saved or printed the barcode. The barcode needs to be brought to the testing site.
CRHC staff will perform the nasal swab at their drive-thru testing site while the patient remains in their car. Patients will receive their results via their Test Iowa portal. CRHC is not responsible for notifying participants of their Test Iowa results.
To learn more about information and developments in COVID-19, CRHC’s response or Test Iowa Instructions please visit ClarindaHealth.com.