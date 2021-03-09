Test Iowa returns to CRHC

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) officials have announced the Test Iowa Site has moved back to campus due to warmer spring weather which will allow testing to be conducted outdoors, as it had been prior to Nov. 2020.

Testing was moved to the front of CRHC’s building at a location designated as “Entrance A,” which is in the clinic parking lot. There are signs posted to help direct traffic. This change went into effect March 8 and testing will continue as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Test Iowa Site had been held at the Clarinda Fire Station, located at 314 East Washington Street, over the colder winter months. This change in location allowed staff members and Test Iowa participants to be shielded from cold temperatures, winds and also protect supplies.

“We’re glad that the colder months are hopefully all behind us for the season. Moving it back to the hospital will be more convenient for flow of traffic and our team members working at the site, states Amy Roop, Director of Clinics at CRHC. “We couldn’t be more thankful for Roger Williams and his team of volunteers who were always so gracious in helping us and providing us a space to continue the Test Iowa Site during the winter months.”