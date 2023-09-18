An annual event for youth interested in learning about waterfowl hunting is gearing up for its 11th year in Fremont County.

The Annual Thaddeus Rivers Youth Waterfowl Day at the Riverton Wildlife Area overlook is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. While the event is geared toward youth up to 16, organizers say all ages are welcome to attend.

Co-organizer Rick Rivers said there is no charge to participate. He said experienced volunteers and employees of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will cover waterfowl identification, waterfowl regulations, waterfowl hunting, clay bird shoot and shooting instructions.

Prior to 2012, Rivers said a group of hunters would volunteer each year and mentor youth interested in waterfowl hunting. After the passing of his son, Thaddeus Rivers, he said Marlowe Wilson with the DNR renamed the event in honor of Thaddeus, and it became an organized field day to educate youth. Rivers said waterfowl hunting was his son’s passion.

“I’m passionate about hunting and have been my whole life,” Rivers said. “I grew up on a farm where hunting and fishing is what we did. If you wanted to do something fun, that’s what you did.”

He said waterfowl hunting came naturally to his kids because they grew up around it, but he said, “If your dad or grandpa doesn’t waterfowl (hunt), you probably will never get an opportunity to try it.”

He hopes the event will provide an opportunity for youth out there who may be interested in learning but don’t have someone close that waterfowl hunts to teach them.

Rivers said the one-day event would also include teaching how to set decoys, call ducks and geese, and demonstrate what a blind should look like. A few volunteers will bring boat blinds to compare the different styles of boats and blinds and experienced shooting instructors will teach how to safely handle a shotgun and hit a moving target.

The event is intentionally planned the weekend before the Iowa Youth Waterfowl season, Oct. 7-8. Rivers said youth 16 and under can hunt without a license these two days if a licensed adult accompanies them. Licensed volunteers from the Annual Thaddeus Rivers Youth Waterfowl Day will be available to mentor youth during the Iowa Youth Waterfowl season and take them hunting. It allows them a chance to hunt without competing against more experienced hunters.

Rivers said the annual event always receives positive feedback from participants and parents. He said the community has been generous with continued donations each year that help make the event possible. In addition to around 10 employees from the Iowa DNR helping at the event, there will be another 20 to 30 local hunters and outdoor enthusiasts volunteering.

For more information about the event or to register, call Rivers at 712-246-8001 or Wilson at 712-520-0506.