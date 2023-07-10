The Baker family from Shenandoah has baked the winning pie during the Shenandoah Star Spangled July celebration pie baking contest for a second year.

Waking up early on Saturday, July 1, Clara, age 8, Hayden age 9, and their mom Katie begin mixing the ingredients for what they called their “Stars and Stripes” pie. The pie filling was a combination of cherries and blueberries, and the homemade pie crust was their grandmother’s special recipe. But as Clara called it, they put a little “twist” to the crust by using cookie cutters to make stars and a pizza cutter to make stripes in the crust.

The girls said the ingredients added into the saucepan for the pie filling before simmering it on the stove were three cans of tart cherries and the juice from the cherries, corn starch and sugar. Then blueberries were also added before baking.

After baking a test run of the pie, they discovered it was very tart, so they researched how to sweeten the pie without adding more sugar before making the pie for the contest. That extra ingredient that did the trick was strawberry jam.

Another trick they found while researching ways to bake pies was to put the dough for the crust between parchment paper before rolling it out. They said this kept the dough from sticking to the table and kept the crust from drying out from the flour they would have typically added to keep it from sticking to the table.

Clara and Hayden said they decided to bake a pie for this year’s contest because their older sister Emma — who won the pie baking contest during the 2022 Shenandoah Star Spangled celebration with her grandma’s apple pie recipe — had decided to enter the competition again this year baking the same pie but all on her own this year without her moms help.

Katie said they wanted to make a classic yet festive pie, and that’s how they decided on what they called the red, white and blue pie with the cherry and blueberry combination for the filling with the stars and stripes crust.

The two girls said they were both excited and nervous about entering the contest and were very happy when the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah announced that the four judges had chosen their pie as the contest winner.

“I had no clue we were going to get first place,” Hayden said.

The Star Spangled Pie Contest judges were Cynthia Williams, Shelley Anderson, Darren Bartley and Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen.

Clara and Hayden said the family always bakes together, and one of their favorite things to bake is desserts. The family also enjoys watching baking competitions, so participating in one was a treat for the kids.

“I love baking with them, and I especially love that we use recipes that were from my grandma,” Katie said.

Katie said she is thankful for all the work the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah puts into the Star Spangled celebration and said the pie contest has “become a fun tradition for us.”

Four pies were entered into the contest this year, and after the pie contest winners were announced, an auction was held to raise money for a Southwest Iowa nonprofit organization of the Forum’s choice.

Everyone entering the contest baked two pies — one for the competition and one for the auction. So during the auction, four whole pies were auctioned off, and the four half pies that the judges sampled were auctioned off, raising $1,134.

The whole Stars and Stripes pie that Clara and Hayden baked went for $300 and was bought by Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen.

Hayden said it was fun knowing they helped raise money for a nonprofit organization by entering the pie contest. The family said it was also special watching the Shenandoah fireworks show this year because the money raised from the 2022 pie contest in which Emma won first place went towards purchasing fireworks for this year’s show.