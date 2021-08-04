The Iowa Gallivant travels Fremont County

Western Iowa Tourism Region and The Iowa Gallivant recently collaborated on a tourism promotion for the western third of Iowa called the Western Iowa T-Bone Trail.
The plan was for The Iowa Gallivant, a social media influencer and blogger, to visit all 36 counties in western Iowa for a 24 hour period. The Iowa Gallivant, Jay Goodvin, stayed in local lodgings, ate a steak meal at a local restaurant, and visited some of the attractions in that county.
The Iowa Gallivant posted a Facebook video announcing visit plans in the weeks leading up to each county’s visit.
Once in the county, Goodvin took videos and photos at the various attractions, and put them on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, blogging about his adventures. His efforts included:
-One blog post for each county featuring the restaurant, beef related businesses like lockers, producers, and cattle farmers with their families, and highlighting some suggested places in the featured counties;
-Two videos at the restaurant;
-One video in another landmark within the county;
- One exclusive blog post for each lodging partner;
-Twitter updates during each county visit including T-Bone stops, and
-Instagram highlights of each county or participating city including T-Bone stops.
Goodvin received a $100 stipend, free one night lodging and a steak meal for his efforts.
WITR planned this tourism promotion in response to the devastation felt by the region from the pandemic shutdown. In Fremont County, the area had just been decimated by the flood of 2019, then was locked down by the pandemic immediately after, so businesses and attractions were doubly impacted. The area was already still coming back from the flood of 2011.
The Iowa Gallivant’s visit to Fremont County took place on July 16, and a Fremont County Tourism Board member planned an ambitious itinerary for Goodvin, knowing he might not be able to fit all the stops in during his 24 hour visit.
Goodvin was given lodging donated by Horse Creek Adventures in Sidney, and ate a steak lunch donated by Whiskey Springs in Hamburg. Southwest Iowa Development Corp. paid his $100 stipend for the visit.
Other planned stops included:
• Waubonsie State Park;
• The Fremont County History Center and Iowa’s Championship Rodeo Museum in Sidney;
• A tour of the Fremont County Golf Course;
• Photo opportunities with the cowboy boots on the Sidney square;
• The Todd House in Tabor;
• Freedom Rock in Hamburg;
• The Admiral Trail in Farragut, and
• Guest judge at the sweet corn eating contest at the Fremont County Fair in Sidney.
Goodvin was unable to make it to all of the itinerary suggestions, falling too short on time to make it to the Fremont County History Center and Iowa’s Championship Rodeo Museum in Sidney, the Fremont County Golf Course or the Freedom Rock. He did spend a little extra time appreciating the Loess Hills, though.
When the sweet-corn eating contest rolled around at the fair, Goodvin said he was honored to emcee the event rather than being a judge. He kept up a steady patter about contestant eating styles while chatting with the audience and exhorting the contestants to swallow as the pressure to eat faster built.
Goodvin also spoke briefly with this writer during the Fremont County Fair about the remarkable number of attractions Fremont County had to offer, and how it had taken him by surprise. He was especially impressed with the Loess Hills, the opportunities to enjoy nature, and the sense of history throughout the county. He was disappointed not to have made it to all of the planned stops and
said he would just have to come back again to see all he had missed.
Whiskey Springs and the other participating restaurants in the other counties will be provided with a window cling compliments of Western Iowa Tourism Region.
WITR has also set up a T-Bone Trail Facebook page with posts from visits to all 36 counties. They also feature some of the photos and videos on the Western Iowa Tourism Region Facebook page.
Fremont County was one of the last counties on the trail and all of The Iowa Gallivant’s videos/posts may not be up yet, but three short videos have already made it online.
• Whiskey Springs video
• Fremont County Fair-Sidney, Iowa video
• Todd House video
In his video about The Todd House, Goodvin called it, “One of the most impactful spaces I’ve experienced on The Iowa Gallivant.”
Goodvin said he hoped the people of Fremont County were aware of all of their tourism assets and took the time to visit and support them, too.
See posts about Fremont County as well as those of other counties at: The Iowa Gallivant on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.