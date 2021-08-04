The Iowa Gallivant travels Fremont County

• The Todd House in Tabor;

• Freedom Rock in Hamburg;

• The Admiral Trail in Farragut, and

• Guest judge at the sweet corn eating contest at the Fremont County Fair in Sidney.

Goodvin was unable to make it to all of the itinerary suggestions, falling too short on time to make it to the Fremont County History Center and Iowa’s Championship Rodeo Museum in Sidney, the Fremont County Golf Course or the Freedom Rock. He did spend a little extra time appreciating the Loess Hills, though.

When the sweet-corn eating contest rolled around at the fair, Goodvin said he was honored to emcee the event rather than being a judge. He kept up a steady patter about contestant eating styles while chatting with the audience and exhorting the contestants to swallow as the pressure to eat faster built.

Goodvin also spoke briefly with this writer during the Fremont County Fair about the remarkable number of attractions Fremont County had to offer, and how it had taken him by surprise. He was especially impressed with the Loess Hills, the opportunities to enjoy nature, and the sense of history throughout the county. He was disappointed not to have made it to all of the planned stops and

GALLIVANT