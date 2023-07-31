“There’s No Place Like Essex” is the 2023 Essex Labor Day Parade theme.

We invite everyone to come out and celebrate by participating in the parade with a float or other entry. Many attend festivities due to small town roots, family ties or a desire to have fun and make memories with their friends and family, so we invite you to be creative and participate with an entry that embodies “The Wizard of Oz” theme.

Businesses, service organizations, churches, youth groups, families reunions are invited to participate in the parade.

Floats decorated to the parade theme will be eligible for certificates and prizes. Floats in five categories receive $45, $30, $15 in “ECC Currency” for first through third places. (Remember to decorate to the theme to receive prizes!)

Judging criteria for the floats is based on the following: Adaption to the Theme, Beauty and Appeal, Originality and Design Difficulty.

Those wishing to bring horses or other trained livestock are also welcomed to participate. There will be no judging of livestock; however, you are welcome to join us and ride through the parade.

Entries are required to arrive and be lined up by 12:30 p.m. for judging, which takes place between 12:45 and 1:30 p.m.

Those not wishing to be judged are to be at the high school grounds by 1:30 p.m. for placement. The parade begins promptly at 2 p.m.

Parade Co-Chairs are Will and Bethany Mellencamp and Brett and Morgan Johnson. Call Brett Johnson at 712-246-8319 with questions.

Visit EssexIowa.com for parade details and a complete Labor Day schedule.