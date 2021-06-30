Three local Scouts BSA earn Eagle Scout Rank

Youth can sign up for Cub Scouts when they enter kindergarten or turn five years old through the fifth grade or until they are 10 years of age. Youth older than age 10 or who have completed the fifth grade may sign up for Scouts BSA. When members turn 18, they have the option to continue with Scouts BSA in leadership positions. Tom Holben said to sign up as a member of the Shenandoah Troop 218, go to the Mid-America Council website https://mac-bsa.org/ or email Scout Master Bill Labrum at scouterbill@yahoo.com or Tom Holben at t.holben@mchsi.com. He said troops could always use more leaders and they can sign up through the website or email as well.