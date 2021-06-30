Three local Scouts BSA earn Eagle Scout Rank

Three local youth earning Eagle Scout status were recognized for their achievement this past week.
During the June 22 Shenandoah City Council meeting, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt and council members recognized three members from the Scouts BSA Shenandoah Troop 218 for earning Eagle Scout Rank, which is the highest rank achievable in Scouts BSA. Those receiving certificates of recognition were Clayton Holben, Andrew Johnson and Nick Opal. Unfortunately, Opal was not able to attend. Also in attendance was Tom Holben, Scouts BSA Committee Chair.
Clayton Holben, Johnson and Opal began their journey together as Cub Scouts during their kindergarten year of school. Receiving their Eagle Scout status in May of 2020, a Court of Honor ceremony held to recognize their achievement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A ceremony with family and friends was held on June 6 at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah to honor the three Scout members.
Tom Holben said there are seven ranks that youth work through in Scouts BSA. Those ranks are Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle. As Cub Scouts, youth have five ranks they work through. Those are Lion, Tiger, Wolf, Bear and Webelos. He said members initially spend time learning about being a Cub Scout and Scout BSA member and how to progress through the different ranks. During the later ranks, members work on earning merit badges in things such as archery and wilderness survival to name a few. In addition, members learn outdoor skills through camping and hiking.
Tom Holben said scout members are required to reach a minimum number of service hours they have given to the community to work their way through the ranks.
“These boys have done numerous things throughout the community,” said Tom Holben, noting one of the yearly service hour projects is helping the American Legion Post #88 put flags up at Rose Hill Cemetery for its Memorial Day Ceremony.
Scout members are required to plan, organize, manage and carry out a specific service project in their community to receive Eagle status. Tom Holben said this particular project teaches the members leadership and the importance of giving back to the community.
Clayton Holben placed 90 new flag holders in the Rose Hill Cemetery for the American Legion Post #88 Memorial Day Ceremony for his service project. He also replaced nine flag holders that needed repair.
Johnson built a shelter for the People for Paws nonprofit organization to provide shade for the animals boarded at their location at 809 West Valley Avenue in Shenandoah.
Opal was able to place three flags in the Northboro park as his service project. Those flags were the American flag, State flag and a POW-MIA flag.
Clayton Holben and Johnson also received an additional award for registering over 100 man-hours on their service project. In addition, Tom Holben said when scout members are working towards Eagle rank, they will receive an Eagle Scout Palm Pin if they go above and beyond earning more merit badges than are required. He said Clayton Holben, Johnson and Opal all earned a silver and bronze Eagle Scout Palm Pin. Clayton Holben is the fourth member in his family to make the Eagle Scout rank.
Tom Holben said the number of youth joining Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA and the number of troops still active in southwest Iowa is declining. He hopes to see this trend change.
Youth can sign up for Cub Scouts when they enter kindergarten or turn five years old through the fifth grade or until they are 10 years of age. Youth older than age 10 or who have completed the fifth grade may sign up for Scouts BSA. When members turn 18, they have the option to continue with Scouts BSA in leadership positions. Tom Holben said to sign up as a member of the Shenandoah Troop 218, go to the Mid-America Council website https://mac-bsa.org/ or email Scout Master Bill Labrum at scouterbill@yahoo.com or Tom Holben at t.holben@mchsi.com. He said troops could always use more leaders and they can sign up through the website or email as well.