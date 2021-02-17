Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SWIBA honor band auditions were held virtually for the 2020-2021 school year. Students were required to record their prepared material and submit those recordings for judging. Three Shenandoah High School students Josh Schuster, Quentin Slater and Eli Schuster, were selected for the SWIBA honor band this year. Shenandoah High School Band Director Dale Richter said one significant difference for students this year was knowing what major scales were needed ahead of time. Slater, a senior this year has been selected for the SWIBA honor band every year since the seventh grade. The SWIBA honor band festival would have been held Jan. 18 at the Atlantic High School.
Three SHS students selected for SWIBA honor band
