Karen Farmer, a Thurman resident, brought a concern to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors at their July 12 meeting.

Farmer said she has gone to Thurman City Council meetings for the past three years to ask about issues with ordinances that are not being followed.

“The ordinances are in accordance with Iowa Code and Iowa code is the law. So, my question is where do I go to get the law followed?" she asked. "The law is being broken in many cases and not being dealt with. I have called the Attorney General’s office, and they suggested I follow the chain of command, and that’s why I am here.”

Farmer specifically mentioned a major problem with junk cars and vehicles speeding through the city.

Chairman Chris Clark told Farmer that it’s up to police coverage to uphold the ordinances in that regard, so it would essentially be the sheriff’s office that would ensure the laws are being followed.

“Thurman is incorporated, so it’s out of our control as far as the Board of Supervisors," Clark said. "We can’t tell any city what to do because it’s out of our jurisdiction.”

He explained that if a city is unincorporated, such as Anderson and Bartlett, the county could step in and handle those types of situations.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said that the sheriff’s department is only contracted with Thurman to handle 911 calls.

“Although we are only contracted for 911 calls, we do spend time down there as far as speeding, and so does the state patrol," he said. "We just can’t control every ordinance. There is a process through your city. If the ordinance isn’t followed, the residents are sent a letter and are cited into court. We would do that for them, but they first have to go through the steps to get there. It is the city’s responsibility.”

When Farmer asked for suggestions as far as next steps, board members recommended talking to the Thurman mayor, sending a letter to the city attorney or calling the Iowa League of Cities

Jeff Shirley, Fremont County purchasing agent, asked the board of supervisors for several approvals. Those items approved were:

An application for underground construction in the right of way for Windstream Iowa Communications, LLC, to bore under 150th Street to place conduit from 160th Street for nearly a mile north to 2493 150th St.

An agreement between Dale Dresher and the county to work on private property for replacement of 10-foot by 5-foot greenwood with twin 72-inch CMP culverts. Supervisor Clint Blackburn explained that the bridge had washed out and the culverts will replace the bridge.

A contract with Manatt’s for Project LFM-CO36 for a sealcoat of L-68. Shirley explained that the contract shows the 45 days of work, the late-start date and the liquidated damages per day.

A contract with HGM Associates on Bluff Road and Manti Road for backup inspection needs.

In other business:

• County Treasurer Alise Snyder asked supervisors for approval on the county investment policy.

“State law changed a few years ago, and we’re supposed to have an investment policy in place," she said. "This policy indicates that we timely invest funds that are not currently needed. It clarifies that I can invest in IPAIT (The Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust), which is making us by far the most money because is it at 5% right now. The state wants us to file every two years.”

Supervisors approved the policy.

• Supervisors also approved the semi-annual report from the treasurer’s office.

• The board tabled action for two appointments to the Board of Adjustment. Clark said he has concerns about the appointments and wants to seek guidance from the county attorney before making a decision.

• The board approved the reappointment of Becky Shull to the Tourism Board.

“I’ve worked with her on the Tourism Board. She’s always at the meetings and does a very good job," Clark said.

• Jack Reed, Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services, talked to the supervisors about an update to the Fremont County Employee Handbook and Policy Manual.

“Typically, we do a whole review, an update and a rewrite of the handbook every three years and yours is scheduled in 2024," he said. "Our review starts in September, and we’ll start looking at any amendments since the last time. We also look at the areas that we have updated over that period of time and possibly tweak some of the language.”

He added that they will start on a working draft and will schedule an implementation date after Jan. 1. The handbook will go first to the department heads to review, then be dispensed to the employees. After employees have seen the handbook, there will be an acknowledgement form due date.

Reed stressed the importance of the acknowledgement form. Auditor Dee Owens said she would send ideas and suggestions via email to Reed.

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held on July 19.