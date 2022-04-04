Todd Maher to run for District 2 Board of Supervisors

Page County will have two individuals running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors position in the June Republican primary.

Todd Maher has filed his paperwork and announced that he would challenge incumbent Alan Armstrong. He said while proposed wind projects in Page County are a major concern because they will impact the county and generations for years to come, he said he wants to ensure the people of Page County that will not be his only focus if elected.

After being approached a year and a half ago about running, Maher said his initial response was he wasn’t sure he was interested. But the more he started paying attention and getting involved in what was happening in the county government, he said he was disappointed in what he saw. During the height of the pandemic, Maher said he felt the supervisors should have stood up for the county employee’s rights when it came to mandates, saying he is against any type of mandate.

He said attending the Page County Board of Supervisors meetings and hearing the stories of people personally affected by the wind turbines or having their property rights infringed upon has opened his eyes. He said he felt that those individuals weren’t being heard, and their individual property rights were being ignored. He called it disheartening.

“It made me really want to get in and fight for people that didn’t feel like they had a voice in the government, especially someone that’s going to protect their freedom and their individual rights,” said Maher. “I think those are two fundamental things that constitutionally we have to do because if we don’t, if we don’t’ stand up now, it’s going to be a slippery slope, and we could lose those rights.”

Proponents of wind energy and the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project say the benefits for Page County and the farmers invested in the project will be significant, advocating for the rights of participating land owners.

Maher believes one of the many roles of a supervisor should be to protect the county’s citizens foremost. He said a supervisor must also manage the county tax dollars wisely.

While Maher recognized the county may undoubtedly need a new jail, he said with the cost of materials and labor on the rise, it will be a large task, and the supervisors will need to consider the expense and the smart way to go about it.

Some simple changes Maher said he’d like to see if elected: Moving the weekly meetings to evenings so more interested individuals can attend. Instead of having public comments just at the beginning of the meetings, he also thinks citizens should be allowed to comment on subjects throughout the meeting. Then to ensure that all citizens in the county feel included and heard, he would like to see the meeting location moved to some of the smaller communities in the county once a month, for example, Essex, Coin, College Springs and Northboro.

“Citizens deserve that when talking about issues that affect them,” said Maher.

Maher has worked for Pella Corporation in Shenandoah for 25 years and as a continuous improvement tech for the past 19 years. He feels the experience he has gained in this role has helped prepare him for county government.

“What I do there is basically looking at waste management, better processes, more productive processes, how to do more with little, and how to utilize people the best way possible,” said Maher. “I think that skill set allows me to look at our county processes, look at some of our county departments and how we get the most out of them without increasing budgets and increasing tax dollars, and really be smart about how we run the business of our county government.”

Maher said he is also accustomed to working with a host of different people. He feels he would be a good communicator, a good listener, and give and take when appropriate and when needed.

Also serving on the Shenandoah Fire Department for the past 19 years, Maher has had several roles, including treasurer, where he worked on the department’s budget, training officer and currently in the role of captain. Maher enjoys mentoring people in his free time and is a Fremont County 4H Youth Committee member.

Maher said his life experiences have also prepared him for the supervisor’s role. He said while getting along with people would be important; he also knows you have to have thick skin.

“You’re going to get in this role, and not everybody is going to like what you’re doing, and they’re not always going to agree,” said Maher. I think you have to be able to still be respectful and let people be heard, and then I think you have to work really hard to find common ground.”

“I feel confident in my abilities to help improve Page County,” said Maher.

Maher has been married to his wife Mandy for 21 years in September, and they have two children, Bailey and Summer. Bailey is a freshman at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, and Summer is a freshman at Shenandoah High School.