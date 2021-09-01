‘Too soon’ for GOP to focus on 2024, RNC chair says

However, others said they’re not looking at 2022 because they don’t think the 2020 election has been settled yet.

“We need to count votes legitimately,” said one man who like many others declined to give his name.

Several others who also would not identify themselves complained that the Republican Party should be more aggressive in protecting voting rights and gun rights as well as being more fiscally responsible, rather than what they described as doing what’s politically correct and prioritizing personal careers.

There were plenty of people wearing Trump T-shirts and caps. Many, including Lou Rogers, a Marion Republican who ran for the Iowa Legislature in 2020, said they would be interested in seeing the former president run again, but stopped short of committing to support him in 2024.

Trump said earlier this week that he’s planning to do more rallies, including in Iowa.

“We’re going to Iowa. We’re going to Georgia. We’re going to some others,” he said during a radio appearance.

“If he does run again, then he needs to have a viable candidate by his side that's much stronger as a leader than he is to bring back our country in the right direction,” Rogers said.