Trail progress speeds up, soft opening trail walk planned

The trail is currently about two miles long, running from New Orleans Street in Farragut to 390th Avenue (Manti Road) in the country between Farragut and Shenandoah.

As funding for future phases is procured, the trail will then proceed from 390th on to State Highway 2 and eventually connect to The Wabash Trace Nature Trail in Shenandoah, which will make the trail about five miles in length upon completion. Once completed, the first phase will have cost a little more than half a million dollars.

The trail has been the recipient of some generous donations recently and grant writers have had some success in their efforts. Thanks to a Build with Bags grant, the group will now be able to purchase five 6-foot recycled plastic park benches from Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls. They have set aside money for cement to put the benches on, and are also looking into purchasing a few cement benches similar to those found downtown in the future.