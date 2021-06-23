Trail progress speeds up, soft opening trail walk planned

Progress on Farragut’s Admiral Trail has been significant over the last few months and trail committee members are planning a “soft” trail opening on Saturday, June 26, with a trail walk running from 9 to 11 a.m. that day.
The walk will start by the barn quilt on Hartford Avenue in Farragut and bottled water and ice will be provided for the walkers. Organizers, drinks and information can be found under the popup shelter that will be in place that day. There may also be some promotional trail items for sale such as koozies or window stickers.
This trail walk coincides with a Farragut School Alumni banquet, and the committee plans to have information about the trail progress and plans on hand for that event. Promotional materials for the trail may also be sold during this event. It is hoped former Farragut High School graduates may be interested in joining the trail walk, touring the trail on their own, donating to its construction or otherwise getting involved in the process.
The trail opening walk celebrates the nearing completion of Phase 1 of the trail. Paving at crosswalks and rock surface is in place for much of the first phase of the trail. Concrete has been poured at Bridge 1 and grass seeding has been completed along the banks. Some finishing details, such as signage and safety fences, still need to be installed, but Phase 1 is otherwise nearly done.
The trail is currently about two miles long, running from New Orleans Street in Farragut to 390th Avenue (Manti Road) in the country between Farragut and Shenandoah.
As funding for future phases is procured, the trail will then proceed from 390th on to State Highway 2 and eventually connect to The Wabash Trace Nature Trail in Shenandoah, which will make the trail about five miles in length upon completion. Once completed, the first phase will have cost a little more than half a million dollars.
The trail has been the recipient of some generous donations recently and grant writers have had some success in their efforts. Thanks to a Build with Bags grant, the group will now be able to purchase five 6-foot recycled plastic park benches from Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls. They have set aside money for cement to put the benches on, and are also looking into purchasing a few cement benches similar to those found downtown in the future.
Farragut Hometown Pride requested and received a grant for birdhouses along the trail, and the group will be putting 10 bluebird houses on posts in the ground along the trail, and hanging three wren houses in trees close to town. Farragut Hometown Pride is holding birdhouse painting sessions at the Farragut Leisure Hall July 7 from 12-4 p.m. and July 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free paint and the birdhouse will be provided for the 13 participants painting the birdhouses and give it back to be placed on the trail. Anyone else who wants to paint a birdhouse and take it home will have to pay $12. All ages are encouraged to participate.
Painters are asked to pre-register at City Hall or by calling 712-246-1032, or on the Farragut Community Home town Pride Facebook page. Be sure to let them know if planning to paint one of the trail birdhouses or one to be taken home. The trail birdhouses may be seen on display later in the summer at the Fremont County Fair.
Surveying and marking of the Admiral Trail right-of-way with T-posts every 250 feet has been approved and will take place soon. Groundwork is being laid for the next steps in the trail building process. The committee has already voted to begin applying for grants and seeking funding for Phase 2 of the trail project.
Future projects include Phase 2, and eventually may include a trailhead shelter and restroom, and paving rather than a granular surface. Trail Engineers, Snyder & Associates, also had some suggestions regarding informational signage along the trail that may be considered in future.
The Admiral Trail Committee meets the first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., but there will not be a meeting held in July. Interested parties can find meeting date, time and location updates on Facebook.
The committee has created a Facebook page, “Farragut Admiral Trail,” where people can find updates on progress and upcoming trail events, as well as on their website at: farragutadmiraltrail.com. Jeff McQueen is the Trail Committee Chairman and he or other members of the trail committee respond quickly to questions on the Facebook page.
The City of Farragut has been an enthusiastic and cooperative partner in this project.
As always, anyone wishing to make a donation to the trail may do so in several ways:
1.) Visit: inhf.org/ways-to-give/donate. When filling out information under the section “direct your gift,” select Admiral Trail.
2.) Download the form on the website: farragutadmiraltrail.com. Fill out the form and send it to Farragut City Hall.
3.) Just send a check to Farragut City Hall made out to the Greater Shenandoah Foundation. In the memo part write Farragut Admiral Trail.