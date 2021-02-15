Transgender bathroom bill unlikely to advance, key Iowa lawmaker says

JOHNSTON — Legislative proposals to bar transgender Iowa students from using bathrooms designated for the gender with which they identify appears unlikely to advance in the Iowa House.
Republicans in the Iowa Senate recently advanced such a bill, Senate File 224, through its first step in the legislative process. But Rep. Dustin Hite, Republican chairman of the Iowa House education committee, said Friday that he has no plans to give the bill — or ones like it — a hearing in the House.
Hite made the comments during taping of this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.
“The reason I haven’t assigned them a subcommittee is not because I don’t understand the issues of the proponents of those bills, but I also understand the issues on the other sides of those bills,” Hite said. “And I think when we talk about topics like this, we have to be extremely careful that what we are doing does not come across as hateful. And that is what I’m always concerned about in these particular issues.”
When asked if the proposal would receive a hearing in the education committee he leads, Hite all but eliminated any possibility.
“Those bills have not been assigned a subcommittee in my committee, and I don’t necessarily believe that that’s probably going to happen any time soon, if ever, this session,” he said.
For years some conservatives have pushed for laws that would ban transgender men and boys from using men’s restrooms, and transgender women and girls from using women’s restrooms. They typically argue safety.
Iowa Safe Schools, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy organization, said there have been no reported instances of inappropriate behavior by transgender Iowans in public restrooms since 2007, when Iowa’s Civil Rights Act was expanded to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
“We applaud Rep. Hite for taking a stand for a safe and inclusive Iowa for everyone,” Iowa Safe Schools interim executive director Becky Ritland said in a statement. “The rights of LGBTQ Iowans are not a partisan issue and we look forward to continuing our work across the aisle to ensure that every elected official fully embodies what it means to be Iowa nice.”
During an education-themed “Iowa Press” show, Hite and fellow guest Rep. Ras Smith, the top Democrat on the House education committee, discussed the myriad pieces of public education legislation that have been moving through the Iowa Legislature during its opening month.
On another controversial education bill, Hite did not say whether he will hold a committee hearing on a proposal to ban K-12 schools from using curriculum based off the “1619 Project,” a project by the New York Times that examines the impact of slavery on American history. Some historians have claimed the project has historical inaccuracies and questions some of the theories presented, and some conservatives take issue with the project’s framing of the role slavery played in the founding of the U.S.
Those who have defended the “1619 Project” say it educates young Americans about the history of slavery in a way that textbooks traditionally have not, and they oppose the bill as a legislative overreach into schools’ affairs.
“Several prominent, including left-leaning, historians have come out and said this is just bad history. And to use it as the history curriculum, I think that is the concern that we're hearing,” Hite said. “Now, to Rep. Smith’s point, there is also concern that us dictating what schools should and should not teach maybe starts to get out of line.”
