Tri-State race takes place Sept. 10

The Tri-State race in Hamburg has been in existence since 1970, and although registration numbers are low, Mike Wells, Hamburg School Superintendent said there are generally runners who register the morning of the race.

It’s part of Hamburg’s Popcorn Day celebration and is an unusual road race as it covers more than just a corner of Iowa.

“It's a very unique road race,” Wells said. “It is a 10K that goes through Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa, thus the name Tri-State. It’s very pretty; it’s out in the country with no traffic. We also have a 5K that starts at the edge of town and goes to the school. We bus runners out to the start line, which is in Missouri and both of the races finish on the track.”

Wells added that one reason for low numbers is that the race competes with the Wabash Marathon races in Shenandoah on the same day.

“We understand that many want to run the Wabash races, and it’s okay,” he said. “It’s a beautiful run and we’re just happy people are doing things locally.”

The Tri-State Race is set for Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration can be done online at www.raceentry.com/races/tri-state-run-popcorn-days/2022/register, or runners can report at 7 a.m. on the day of the race at the Hamburg Community School, 309 S St. Race time is 8 a.m.

The cost is $30, and runners receive a T-shirt, finisher award and a commemorative race mug. Runners also get free pancakes after the event, and the pancake breakfast is open to the public for a freewill donation.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female runners in each event as well as the top three age group winners. If someone wants to run and doesn’t have the money, Wells asks that they contact him at wellsm@essex.k12.ia.us.