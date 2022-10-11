 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick-or-Treating at Rapp Park

Campers decorated Rapp Park north of Shenandoah last Halloween for its first annual Trick-or-Treat event. This year the event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Page County Conservation Department recently announced it would host a children’s Halloween event for a second year at Rapp Park north of Shenandoah. The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

While no reservations will be taken for the event this year, the conservation department asks that those who plan to camp at Rapp Park on this date decorate their camper or campsite for the event. Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said camping fees would be waived on Oct. 22 for campers participating. For those who don’t plan to camp, but still want to participate and hand out candy, local businesses or organizations are welcome to set up an area around the camping grounds.

There will be free hotdogs and water during the event.

