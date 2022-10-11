Trick-or-Treating at Rapp Park

While no reservations will be taken for the event this year, the conservation department asks that those who plan to camp at Rapp Park on this date decorate their camper or campsite for the event. Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said camping fees would be waived on Oct. 22 for campers participating. For those who don’t plan to camp, but still want to participate and hand out candy, local businesses or organizations are welcome to set up an area around the camping grounds.