A family-owned business that has been a mainstay in the community of Shenandoah was recently recognized for its dry good products and excellent partnership with CASH-WA Distributing.

At its annual vendor award banquet in March, CASH-WA Distributing recognized Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. (X-tra-Touch) of Shenandoah as their Supplier of the Year for dry good products. While the two companies have been doing business together for over 20 years, with Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. supplying CASH-WA Distributing with their X-tra-Touch dressing and sauces, it wasn’t until July 2022 that they had the opportunity to expand their partnership and provide them with dry spices and seasonings for their Kearney and Fargo warehouses.

When the opportunity presented itself, the Vice President of Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. Brian Maxine said, “I think it was more of a matter of us being in the right place at the right time. Having the product and able to keep their fulfillment rate very high.”

Brian said CASH-WA Distrubting like Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. is a third-generation family-owned business and noted the two companies work well together.

“I work really hard to try to do right by CASH-WA because they are a good customer," he said.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Brian said CASH-WA Distributing also had a location in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota, serving everything from restaurants to industrial accounts to convenience stores.

Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. was incorporated in October 1960 by Brian's grandfather Ed Maxine. In 1971, Brian's father Chuck Maxine joined the family business, and Brian has been with the company since 1995 and is now the vice president. Over the past 60 years, Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. has seen changes and expansions within the company.

Now retired, Chuck described the business as unique with tough margins and credits his son for doing an outstanding job running the company.

Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. manufactures a full line of X-Tra-Touch salad dressings; various sauces, including barbecue sauce, spaghetti sauce, marinades and salsas; and a full line of baking flavoring and extracts. In addition, they have a line of dry spices and seasonings.

Maxine said their products are distributed primarily in the Midwest, with a presence in around 20 states. He said the X-Tra-Touch brand can be found at many supermarket chains.

In addition to producing the X-Tra-Touch line, Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. is a co-packer and provides contract packaging for private label company products entrusting Maxine and his employees with “their secret recipe.” Maxine said all the dressing and sauces bottled and packaged at the plant are made on-site, whether under the X-Tra-Touch label or an outside company.

Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. runs a clean and efficient assembly production line, and the quantity of product produced is impressive, with only 13 employees providing low overhead for the company. When packaging salad dressings, the mixture will move from the industrial tanks where it is mixed to the holding tank, which pumps the sauce into the mechanism that fills the bottles four at a time. In the next step on the production line, a cap is placed on each bottle and tightened down by a machine before a plastic protective coating is placed and shrunk over each cap. The bottle then moves forward on the belt, where a label is placed around the bottle, and a production date and best used by date are stamped on the top of the cap before getting placed in a box marked with a bar code.

Maxine said those employees that make this process run smoothly are very productive and valued by the company.

“It isn’t just me that won the award,” Brian said. “ I did the leg work, but it’s because of their (employee's) hard work and dedication getting the product made that we can get stuff done on time to meet our deadlines for CASH-WA.”

In addition, Triple K Mfg. Co., Inc. holds the quality of its products to high standards.

As the vice president of a small business, Brian said that even he is very hands-on in day-to-day production. He said he is right there beside the rest of the employees, whether loading or unloading a truck, supervising, helping with production or double-checking paperwork.