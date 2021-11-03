‘Trout Fish Out’ scheduled for Nov. 13

In northeastern Iowa, trout fishing is widespread, but rarely is it heard of in southwest Iowa.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association has partnered with Optimal Aquafeed, Iowa DNR and Fremont and Page County Conservation Departments to bring a “Trout Fish Out” event to southwest Iowa. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rapp Park, north of Shenandoah, in the first pond on the left-hand side when entering the park from Highway 48.
Gregg Connell, Executive Director, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Assoc. said the pond would be stocked with 400 – 500 rainbow trout weighing one to two and a half pounds. He said the Iowa DNR would transport the trout from the Optimal Aquafeed hatchery located at Green Plains Inc. in Shenandoah to Rapp Park the morning of the event.
Connell called the event a “novel” opportunity and said, “I’ve often thought that this would be a great opportunity for kids or anybody to catch trophy size rainbow trout,” said Connell.
To participate in the event, a valid Iowa fishing license is required with a trout stamp. Licenses can be purchased locally at Shenandoah Orscheln Farm and Home Supply, CBS Hardware, Walmart, or Page County Courthouse. No license is required for anyone under the age of 16 if a fully licensed adult accompanies them.
Connell said there is a limit of five trout per day per trout stamp and 10 total trout in one’s possession at a time. He said if a licensed adult has someone under the age of 16 fishing with them without a license, the trout they catch also goes towards that limit of five per day on the trout stamp.
According to Connell, SCIA started planning this event with Green Plains Inc. and Optimal Aquafeed some time ago. Optimal Aquafeed was formed through a partnership between Optimal Fish Food LLC and Green Plains Inc. to produce high protein feed. One of the ingredients in the feed is produced at Green Plains Inc. He said about two years ago, Optimal Aquafeed, located at Green Plains Inc., began fish trials for commercial fish farms.
After the fish eggs hatch, Connell said trials are run to see how the fish react to the feed product. He said there had been feed trials for tilapia, rainbow trout, and large mouth bass over the past two years at Optimal Aquafeed. Once the fish reach their growth limit, he said Optimal Aquafeed had found several options for donating those fish within the community.
Connell not only anticipates the Trout Fish Out will be a successful event but hopes to make it an annual event. He said the fish have been fed chunk food during the trials and are expected to bite on food hitting the water and be an excellent experience for everyone.
The event is being held in November because Connell said the water temperatures had to drop below a certain degree for the trout to survive for any length of time. The ideal water temperature for trout is between 44 and 67 degrees. He said there would be an opportunity for anglers to catch the trout released into the pond even after the event.
Connell said Rapp Park is a hidden gem and hopes the event will draw people from outside the community. He said Charles Spencer was instrumental in the development of Rapp Park along with the Rapp Foundation. He also recognizes the Page County Conservation Department for all the work they put in maintaining the park.