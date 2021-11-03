‘Trout Fish Out’ scheduled for Nov. 13

According to Connell, SCIA started planning this event with Green Plains Inc. and Optimal Aquafeed some time ago. Optimal Aquafeed was formed through a partnership between Optimal Fish Food LLC and Green Plains Inc. to produce high protein feed. One of the ingredients in the feed is produced at Green Plains Inc. He said about two years ago, Optimal Aquafeed, located at Green Plains Inc., began fish trials for commercial fish farms.

After the fish eggs hatch, Connell said trials are run to see how the fish react to the feed product. He said there had been feed trials for tilapia, rainbow trout, and large mouth bass over the past two years at Optimal Aquafeed. Once the fish reach their growth limit, he said Optimal Aquafeed had found several options for donating those fish within the community.

Connell not only anticipates the Trout Fish Out will be a successful event but hopes to make it an annual event. He said the fish have been fed chunk food during the trials and are expected to bite on food hitting the water and be an excellent experience for everyone.