Trump in Iowa unloads on Biden, Democrats and 2020 election results

DES MOINES --- Donald Trump came to Iowa with plenty of arrows in his quiver, and he fired them all.

President Joe Biden and Democrats (obviously). The Democrats’ federal budget proposal. The media. Even Mitch McConnell and Congressional Republicans.

And, of course, the 2020 presidential election results.

All were targets of Trump’s ire Saturday night during a rally attended by a massive gathering of thousands at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

It was Trump’s first public appearance in Iowa since just before the 2020 election.

During more than 2 hours’ worth of remarks at Saturday night’s rally, Trump showed no indication he has any intention of relinquishing his assault on those 2020 election results with his false claims of voter fraud. He didn’t wait long, very early in his remarks falsely claiming that the election was “rigged.” Later, Trump once again let loose on the election results for nearly 30 minutes, at one point leading to a “Trump won!” chant from the crowd.

“All of these calamities are the direct, predictable and disastrous consequences of a totally corrupt election,” Trump said. “They rigged the election, and now based on the rigged election, they’re destroying our country.”