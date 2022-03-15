Kim Walker presented a donation to the Turnbull Child Development Center by the late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate on March 10. The center’s director, Lori Gibson, expressed her gratitude to the Turnbull family and said, “Shenandoah has been very fortunate to have benefited from the Turnbull Child Development Center for over 17 years. Although there are many individuals and businesses that played instrumental roles in the existence of this state-of-the-art facility, it goes without saying that the center would not exist if it were not for the donation of a million dollars toward the initial project by Budd and Marilyn Turnbull.” The donated funds will be used toward needed updates for the center
Turnbull Child Development Center receives donation by late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate
- By LIZ SKILLERN Page County Newspapers
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Directed by Pam Lewis, “Junie B. Jones,” South West Iowa Theater Group’s upcoming production, is sure to delight you. The musical centers on J…
After 150 years, the city of Hepburn is no more.
City Council members decided further discussion was needed on the Shenandoah fireworks ordinance before voting on an amendment.
Get on your dancing shoes and head to Sidney on March 10 and 11. Sidney High School is putting on their version of the 1984 classic, “Footloos…
The Page County Board of Supervisors had a full board room once again during their meeting this week -- wind energy was back on the agenda.
At their Mar. 2 meeting, after a recommendation from Director Doug Weber and encouragement from the Board of Supervisors, the Conservation Boa…
DES MOINES — Kim Reynolds finally made it official Wednesday: She’s running in November’s election for another four-year term as Iowa’s governor.
The Sidney City Council had a long list of items to discuss at their monthly workshop on Feb. 28. After approving the Feb. 8 and Feb. 14 minut…
DES MOINES — This morning, Iowans will join most of the rest of the nation in “springing forward” into daylight saving time.
DES MOINES — Changes may be coming to Iowa’s recycling law — known as the “bottle bill” — regardless of how beverage wholesalers and grocery s…