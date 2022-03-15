 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Turnbull Child Development Center receives donation by late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate

  • Updated
  • 0
Turnbull Child Development Center receives donation by late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate

Kim Walker presents Turnbull Child Development Center with a donation by the late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate on March 10. Back row: Breanna Christensen, Amanda Mather, Lori Gibson, Kim Walker, Jess Erdman. Front Row: Adelaide Christensen is holding Oliver Christensen, Vicky Trauernicht is holding Royal Paris (in rocking chair), Genevieve Mather.

 Photo by Liz Skillern/for Page County Newspapers

Kim Walker presented a donation to the Turnbull Child Development Center by the late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate on March 10. The center’s director, Lori Gibson, expressed her gratitude to the Turnbull family and said, “Shenandoah has been very fortunate to have benefited from the Turnbull Child Development Center for over 17 years. Although there are many individuals and businesses that played instrumental roles in the existence of this state-of-the-art facility, it goes without saying that the center would not exist if it were not for the donation of a million dollars toward the initial project by Budd and Marilyn Turnbull.” The donated funds will be used toward needed updates for the center

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is ‘FLEX’ and it could be the next lunar rover