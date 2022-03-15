Turnbull Child Development Center receives donation by late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate

Kim Walker presented a donation to the Turnbull Child Development Center by the late Marilyn Turnbull’s estate on March 10. The center’s director, Lori Gibson, expressed her gratitude to the Turnbull family and said, “Shenandoah has been very fortunate to have benefited from the Turnbull Child Development Center for over 17 years. Although there are many individuals and businesses that played instrumental roles in the existence of this state-of-the-art facility, it goes without saying that the center would not exist if it were not for the donation of a million dollars toward the initial project by Budd and Marilyn Turnbull.” The donated funds will be used toward needed updates for the center