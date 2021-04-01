Tweaks to new Iowa election rules possible; GOP lawmaker seeks bipartisan support for changes

Among other provisions, Democrats objected to a ban on anyone other than a voter, immediate family member or caretaker returning completed absentee ballots, and a requirement that absentee ballots be received in a county auditor’s office no later than Election Day even if postmarked earlier.

He thinks the caretaker issue can be resolved with “something as simple as some kind of a receipt,” but warned that before there is bipartisan agreement, the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned must be addressed.

“It is my firm belief that if somebody sends in an absentee ballot on time, fills it out correctly, has all the I’s dotted T’s crossed ... it should be counted,” Hunter said. “Those are my two big issues that have to be resolved before we can call this bipartisan.”

Kaufmann agreed that the issue of caretakers — someone other than the voter returning an absentee ballot — can be addressed as well as giving auditors authority to reject requests for satellite voting if they are duplicative, too costly or not widely accessible.

Hunter said it makes him nervous to pass something out of committee with a promise to fix it later in floor debate.

Kaufmann insisted SF 568 — which would address the election changes — won’t pass “as is.”