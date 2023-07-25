A mother and daughter duo have set out on a new adventure that they love and feel has brought them closer together.

In June, Angie Mann and Allie Mahler decided to venture out and start an event decorating business named Two Chicks and a Party. They have always loved decorating for events, so they thought, why not turn it into a business? Within a week, they had started their business and stayed very busy.

“One day, we were like, why don’t we just do this,” Mann said.

If you can think of a party you would like, they will decorate it for you. But, their services don’t stop there. They will also tear down and clean up after the party is over. They offer invitations, signage, balloon arches, backdrops, banners and a limited supply of rental decorations. Don’t need them to decorate, but would like personalized decorations? They can help you with that, too.

Their business is still new, and they say it is still evolving. People with special requests shouldn’t hesitate to ask, they said. For example, while they don’t typically stay and help with the parties themselves, they wouldn’t be opposed, and they are always looking for ways to expand their services in ways that make sense for their business.

When hiring Two Chicks and a Party, Mann and Mahler say you have two choices: you can tell them precisely what you want the theme to be and they will bring your “vision to life,” or they can help guide you if you are feeling overwhelmed. They said clients can either purchase all the decorations needed for decorating or provide them with a list.

While their rental supply is limited, clients can rent items from other businesses to include while decorating and setting up. They noted with styles changing so frequently it wouldn’t make sense for them to carry a lot of inventory.

“We’re not really interested at this stage anyway of getting a lot of inventory because the styles change so quickly,” Mann said.

For example, Mann said the rustic theme is now trendy for weddings and showers, but that will change in a year or two. They also said first birthday parties are all the rage, and of course, there are so many different themes out there that they couldn’t possibly carry them all.

Mann said her favorite events to decorate are probably weddings and graduations because “it’s an exciting event, and it’s seeing them on to the next chapter.”

Mahler said she likes seeing the venue all come together after they have decorated for an event.

While Two Chicks and a Party are willing to travel just about anywhere to decorate for your event, they will charge for mileage if the event is over 40 miles from Essex, where they are located.

With questions on services or fees, contact them at Twochicks1733@gmail.com or on their Facebook Page, Two Chicks and a Party. You can also reach them by calling 712-246-9903 or 402-416-2781.