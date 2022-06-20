Two-vehicle accident kills two in Fremont County

Two Nebraska teenagers died Saturday evening as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Fremont County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 14-year old Joseph Tupper and 16-year old Alice Tupper, both of Gretna, Nebraska, died in the accident, which took place on Interstate 29 at mile marker 16.

They were passengers in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year old Garrett Grossmann of Omaha, Neb. when their vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Charger, driven by 26-year old Rogelio Martinez of Columbus, Nebraska.

The State Patrol reports the accident took place at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Saturday as both vehicles were traveling northbound on the interstate. After the collision, both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled. Martinez’s vehicle came to rest on its roof in the ditch and Grossmann’s vehicle came to rest upright in a field east of the interstate. There were five people, including Grossmann, in his car and all were ejected or partially ejected.

Grossmann and two additional passengers, 18-year old Hannah Devitt and 15-year old Sophee Devitt, both of Omaha were taken to an Omaha hospital, Grossmann and the younger Devitt by Lifenet.

Martinez was not injured.

The State Patrol says alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision. The accident remains under investigation.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by LifeNet, multiple fire departments and the Fremont and Mills County sheriff’s offices.