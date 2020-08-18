Two vehicle’s involved in accident south of Shenandoah

On Aug. 14, the Page County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 59.
Officials with the Page County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the accident showed that Dustin Thomas Hummel, 22, of Sidney, was operating a 2010 Chevy with no passengers. Officials said Hummel was facing west on Highway 2 stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 59 and wanted to continue westbound on Highway 2.
Officials said Roger Dale Cox,
64, of rural Northboro, was operating a 2002 Ford northbound on Highway 59 south of Highway 2 with a juvenile passenger in his vehicle.
Reports stated that Hummel said that he had looked south and saw no vehicles going north on Highway 59, then looked north and saw a black truck going south on Highway 59. When the black truck had cleared the intersection, Hummel pulled into the northbound lane of Highway 59, without looking back south, attempting to cross Highway 59 and continue westbound on Highway 2. Hummel struck the passenger side of the Cox vehicle, sending it into the west ditch on the north side of Highway 2.
Officials reported that both Cox and the juvenile passenger were transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center for unknown injuries. Hummel reported not being injured.
Damage to Hummel’s vehicle is estimated at $7,000 and damage to the Cox’s vehicle is estimated at $3,000.
Officials said Hummel was cited for failure to obey a stop or yield sign.
The Page County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Shenandoah Ambulance Service, the Shenandoah Fire Department, The Shenandoah Police Department, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
