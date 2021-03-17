U.S. 59 proposed bridge replacement in Page and Fremont County

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed replacement of the U.S. 59 bridge over the East Nishnabotna River, one mile north of Iowa 48, on the Page and Fremont County line. The project includes replacing the existing 372-foot x 28-foot continuous I-beam bridge with a 541-foot x 44-foot pre-tensioned, pre-stressed concrete beam bridge. New bridge approaches and guardrails will be constructed as part of this project. Construction of the project is anticipated to begin in 2023.

Through traffic on U.S. Hwy. 59 would be detoured during construction using Fremont County Roads J-32, M-16, and J-18. It is anticipated that the detour would be in place for 120 days. For more information, see the website below.

The East Nishnabotna River is a recreational paddling route and will be closed temporarily during construction. Signs will be posted during construction that will direct users to a safe place to land a small boat or inner tube. It will be maintained on the upstream side, and a safe place to launch downstream is to be maintained on the downstream side. Information will be posted during construction on the Iowa DNR’s interactive river mapping system.