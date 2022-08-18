U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits Fremont County

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst makes it a priority every year to visit each of the 99 counties in Iowa and visit with fellow Iowans. On Aug. 16, Ernst’s visit to Fremont County was in the city of Hamburg.

The visit started at city hall, where city officials shared Hamburg’s Community Vision Plan map with Ernst and described a new housing development, trails and recreation, urban agriculture on buy-out lots and a streetscape plan, among many other facets of the city’s vision.

“You have had challenge after challenge but in spite of that, you’ve really done very, very well,” Ernst said. “You have goals and ideas, new businesses coming in and a lot of existing businesses that have weathered the storm. This is fantastic. I love the resiliency of this community.”

City grant project manager Sheryl Owen, Mayor Harry Adams and city works director Alan Dovel, took the senator and her staff on a city tour.

“We are going to drive out to see the new water wells and you’re going to be able to see the new levee, too,” Owen told Ernst. “We also have a wetlands project that is right out there, too.”

Dovel pointed out specific landmarks and gave a visual tour to the senator. Ernst took in the view of the levee and surrounding Loess Hills.

“You live in such a beautiful part of the state and you are working hard to keep your community,” Ernst said. “When I visit the counties, I can see and find out what is really going on. I enjoy the opportunity to hear concerns, ideas and questions firsthand.”

Ernst visited briefly with the city officials about examining the labor shortages to minimize its effect on small communities, offering young and beginning farming programs through the USDA to encourage small farmers, working with the infrastructure bill to see how it might work better for smaller communities and trying to find programs that work to fill jobs in the trades.

The next part of the Hamburg tour was on Main Street. The highlights for Ernst were touring a new meat locker that is being built, hearing information about a grant to restore the 100-year old theater in town and having the opportunity to greet Hamburg residents.

“This has been wonderful,” Ernst said of her visit to Hamburg. “As I visit all 99 counties, I can really find out what is going on. It was important for me to come back to Hamburg after the extensive flooding three years ago. I can go back even further, as I spent about every day here in the community in 2011 when we went through the floods then. Just to see the progress and the resilience of Hamburg and all the efforts of the city, the city council, county supervisors and everyone who pitched in to make this levee permanent. Now we have this permanent solution. It’s just really exciting. Now we have a new hotel going in, a housing project planned and we’ve got new businesses here on Main Street. It’s just really good to see.”

Ernst grew up in Southwest Iowa and still lives in Montgomery County. She said she feels it’s very important that we all see how rural areas are finding solutions that work for them in spite of the difficulties many face.

“Every community is different,” she said. “And every community has different ideas as to how to get things done and it’s great to see when things really do come together. Hamburg has persevered and has so much going on.”