UI research finds silver lining to winning bronze

Integral to the first explanation is categorical proximity. While silver medalists are — in some cases — just seconds or milliseconds from winning a gold medal, bronze medalists often find themselves nearer not placing at all than to being at the top of the podium.

“This is just essentially imagining different realities of things that didn't occur — but really could have,” Luangrath said. “So that silver medalist is essentially thinking in their mind, ‘Well, I almost won gold.’ So they’re forming this upward comparison, and they’re looking at that gold place finisher and they’re saying, ‘I was close. If only I’d done X, Y or Z, I would be in that position.’

“But the bronze medalist is actually forming a downward comparison,” she said. “So that bronze medalist is thinking, ‘I’m just happy to be on the medal stand at all. I’m really happy I’m not the fourth place finisher.’ ”

The second explanation for the happier third-placers involves “expectation-based counterfactuals,” according to the UI-led research.

Using Sports Illustrated predictions, among other things, the research team determined that silver medalists more often had higher expectations than those in third, skewing their placement perceptions.