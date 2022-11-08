Unofficial Election Results Page County, Iowa

The unofficial results for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Page County, Iowa are as follows.
The Page County Auditor reported 5,162 total ballots with nine out of nine precincts voting.
FEDERAL OFFICES
United States Senator
Michael Franken (Democratic Party) 1,384 (27.12%)
Chuck Grassley (Republican Party) 3,707 (72.64%)
Write-in vote 12 (0.24%)
United States Representative
Cindy Axne (Democratic Party) 1,561 (30.60%)
Zach Nunn (Republican Party) 3,534 (69.27%)
Write-in vote 7 (0.14%)
People are also reading…
STATE OFFICES
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
Deidre Dejear/Eric Van Lancker (Democratic Party) 1,192 (23.36%)
Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (Republican Party) 3,796 (74.39%)
Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Libertarian Party) 113 (2.21%)
Write-in vote 2 (0.04%)
Secretary of State
Joel Miller (Democratic Party) 1,292 (25.47%)
Paul D. Pate (Republican Party) 3,777 (74.45%)
Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)
Auditor of State
Rob Sand (Democratic Party) 1,427 (28.29%)
Todd Halbur (Republican Party) 3,614 (71.64%)
Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)
Treasurer of State
Michael L. Fitzgerald (Demoncratic Party) 1,517 (30.04%)
Roby Smith (Republican Party) 3,529 (69.88%)
Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood (Democratic Party) 1,244 (24.62%)
Mike Naig (Republican Party) 3,802 (75.26%)
Write-in vote 6 (0.12%)
Attorney General
Tom Miller (Democratic Party) 1,502 (29.50%)
Brenna Bird (Republican Party) 3,585 (70.42%)
Write-in vote 4 (0.08%)
State Senator Distict 9
Tripp Narup (Democratic Party) 1,159 (22.85%)
Tom Shipley (Republican Party) 3,905 (76.99%)
Write-in vote 8 (0.16%)
State Representative District 17
Pat Shipley (Democratic Party) 589 (27.98%)
Devon Wood (Republican Party) 1,513 (71.88%)
Write-in vote 3 (0.14%)
State Representative District 18
Thomas Jay Moore (Republican Party) 2,482 (97.87%)
Write-in vote 54 (2.13%)
COUNTY OFFICES
Board of Supervisors District 2
Todd Maher (Republican Party) 4,208 (93.74%)
Write-in vote 281 (6.26%)
County Treasurer
Angie Dow (Republican Party) 4,656 (99.00%)
Write-in vote 47 (1.00%)
County Recorder
Brenda L. Esaias (Republican Party) 4,610 (98.91%)
Write-in vote 51 (1.09%)
County Attorney
Carl Sonksen (Republican Party) 4,442 (98.34%)
Write-in vote 75 (1.66%)
NON-PARTISAN OFFICES
Buchanan Township Trustee
Dennis Davison 47 (95.92%)
Buchanan Township Clerk
Gary Davison 50 (98.04%)
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner
Brandon Pease 3,410 (50.04%)
Curtis Davison 3,375 (49.52%)
Agricultural Extension Council
Nikki Williams Simons 2,383 (15.06%)
Diane Ferguson 2,937 (18.56%)
Cheryl Beaver 2,771 (17.51%)
Jon A. Stripe 2,946 (18.61%)
Rosanne R. Cavin 2,392 (15.11%)
Cynthia Fischer 2,336 (14.76%)
Agricultural Extension Council
Stacy Pulliam 2,145 (50.39%)
Ron Foster 2,100 (49.33%)
Supreme Court Justice Matthew McDermott
Yes 2,864 (69.79%)
No 1,240 (30.21%)
Supreme Court Justice Dana L. Oxley
Yes 2,682 (67.95%)
No 1,265 (32.05%)
Court of Appeals Judge Paul B. Ahlers
Yes 2,804 (69.84%)
No 1,211 (30.16%)
Court of Appeals Judge Gina Badding
Yes 2,589 (67.69%)
No 1,236 (32.31%)
District 4 Court Judge Richard H. Davidson
Yes 3,231 (76.04%)
No 1,018 (23.96%)
District 4 Court Judge Kathleen A. Kilnoski
Yes 2,682 (68.35%)
No 1,242 (31.65%)
District 4 Court Judge Jeffrey L. Larson
Yes 2,814 (71.95%)
No 1,097 (28.05%)
District 4 Associate Judge Charles D. Fagan
Yes 2,840 (71.45%)
No 1,135 (28.55%)
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes 3,952 (80.52%)
No 956 (19.48%)
Public Measure A
Yes 24 (41.38%)
No 34 (58.62%)
Public Measure B
Yes 10 (18.52%)
No 44 (81.48%)