Unoficial Election Results Fremont County, Iowa

November 8, 2022 General Election Fremont County, Iowa (unofficial) results

Unofficial results for the Nov.  8, 2022 General Election in Fremont County, Iowa, are as follows. The Fremont County Auditor reported 2,664 total ballots with five out of five precincts voting. With 5,068 registered voters, voter turnout was 52.57%.

FEDERAL OFFICES

United States Senator

Michael Franken (Democratic Party) 735

Chuck Grassley (Republican Party) 1,861

Write-in vote 4

United States Representative District 4

Randy Feenstra (Republican Party) 1,780

Ryan Melton (Democratic Party) 659

Bryan Jack Holder (Libertarian Party) 83

Write-in vote 3

STATE OFFICES

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Deidre Dejear/Eric Van Lancker (Democratic Party) 600

Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (Republican Party) 1,987

Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Libertarian Party) 46

Write-in vote 2  

Secretary of State

Joel Miller (Democratic Party) 681

Paul D. Pate (Republican Party) 1,892

Write-in vote 3

Auditor of State

Rob Sand (Democratic Party) 733

Todd Halbur (Republican Party) 1,822

Write-in vote 3

Treasurer of State

Michael L. Fitzgerald (Democratic Party) 800  

Roby Smith (Republican Party) 1,763

Write-in vote 3

Secretary of Agriculture

John Norwood (Democratic Party) 633

Mike Naig (Republican Party) 1,932

Write-in vote 2

Attorney General

Tom Miller (Democratic Party) 731

Brenna Bird (Republican Party) 1,830

Write-in vote 2

State Representative District 16

David Sieck (Republican Party) 2,201

Write-in vote 36

COUNTY OFFICES

Board of Supervisors District 2

Clint Blackburn (Republican Party) 1,812

Dustin Sheldon (Republican Party) 1,724

Write-in vote 141

County Treasurer

Alise Snyder (Republican Party) 2,345

Write-in vote 33

County Recorder

Tarah Berry (Republican Party) 2.035

Write-in vote 374

County Attorney

Peter E. Johnson (Democratic Party) 1,831

Write-in vote 92

NON-PARTISAN OFFICES

Benton Township Trustee

Philip Penney 64

Write-in vote 18

Benton Township Clerk

Roxanne Daffer 68

Fisher Township Trustee

Phillip Wing 90

Thomas F. Troxel 92

Fisher Township Clerk

Eugene Shelton 95

Green Township Trustee

Lawrence L. Crom 95

Adam Malcom 91

Write-in vote 3

Green Township Clerk

Robert Benton 121

Locust Grove Township Trustee

John E. Whipple 58

Sharon J. Gilbert 54

Locust Grove Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy

Mike Cox 70

Locust Grove Township Clerk

Carole S. Hamilton 69

Madison Township Trustee

Marvin Gubser 47

Write-in vote  10

Madison Township Clerk

Randy A. Owen 49

Monroe Township Trustee

Adam Kucirek 54

Paul Head 50

Monroe Township Clerk

Carla Kucirek 64

Prairie Township Trustee

Joel Magel 40

Tom Lorimor 43

Write-in vote  4

Prairie Township Clerk

Teresa A. Johnson 49

Riverside Township Trustee

Duane Aistrope 65

Carl Focht 53

Write-in vote 1

Riverside Township Clerk

Grant Schaaf 69

Riverton Township Trustee

Darwin Bugg 28

Rick Mount 31

Riverton Township Clerk

Marty Shull 32

Scott Township Trustee

Mary King-Bateman 62

Write-in vote 7

Scott Township Clerk

Write-in vote 9

Sidney Township Trustee

Nick Golden 197

Ronald L. Loewe 192

Write-in vote 3

Sidney Township Clerk

David Carl Roberts 223

Write-in vote 2

Walnut Township Trustee

Todd Bonnes 55

Robert Lightfoot 59

Walnut Township Clerk

Kathy Lightfoot 65

Washington Township Trustee

David Mincer 128

Greg Phillips 125

Washington Township Clerk

Write-in vote 7

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner

David Carter 1,846

Phillip Wing 1,728

Write-in vote 21

Agricultural Extension Council

Randy A. Owen 1,813

Colleen Crom 1,650

Kayla Walter 1,559

Kristi Shiner 1,438

Brian Langner 1,455

Write-in vote 31

JUDICIAL

Supreme Court Justice Matthew McDermott

Yes 1,267

No 736

Supreme Court Justice Dana L. Oxley

Yes 1,306

No 764

Court of Appeals Judge Paul B. Ahlers

Yes 1,210

No 733

Court of Appeals Judge Gina Badding

Yes 1,289

No 728

District 4 Court Judge Richard H. Davidson

Yes 1,254

No 737

District 4 Court Judge Kathleen A. Kilnoski

Yes 1,266

No 716

District 4 Court Judge Jeffrey L. Larson

Yes 1,317

No 700

District 4 Associate Judge Charles D. Fagan

Yes 1,298

No 718

Constitutional Amendment 1

YES 1,997

No 404

