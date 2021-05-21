Updates complete on Fremont County Fairgrounds McElroy building

A remodeling project at the Fremont County Fair Grounds is now complete.
The McElroy building built in 1956 was named after the Fremont County Fair Board President Paul McElroy and is located on the fairgrounds in Sidney. The building has been well used over the years and the board members felt it was time for updates to be made.
Becky Shull is one of seven members on the McElroy building committee. Shull said during the Fremont County Fair each year, the McElroy building was used for judging 4-H non-livestock projects that received a blue ribbon during achievement shows held in towns within Fremont County that had a 4-H Club.
Shull also remembers holding a Rally Day consisting of a ceremony where 4-H members presented a four-leaf clover made from hay, rope and Crown Vetch tied to the rope. She said the clover represented the 4-H emblem. Crown Vetch is a perennial plant producing pink, rose, or lilac flowers. During the ceremony, Shull said a 4-H member would sing the song “Dreaming” and recite the 4-H Creed before officers for the county were elected.
As Shull reflects on the history of the building where meals were served to the Sidney Iowa Rodeo contestants and workers from 1960 to around 1975, she is pleased with the new renovations.
The remodel project started by adding a new addition to the east side of the existing building. The addition consisted of a large meeting room and handicap-accessible bathrooms. Shull said 4-H exhibits would also be on display in this portion of the building.
The entire building received new lighting, new doors, heat and air conditioning. Shull said the stage built in 1960 that was used for demonstrations and displaying 4-H exhibits was removed. She said the flooring from the stage was repurposed to make sliding doors connecting the old part of the building to the new addition.
The kitchen received a new ceiling and windows and a shelter was built on the front of the building where the food stand is located so patrons wouldn’t have to stand in the sun.
Shull said the Fremont County Fair Board funded the project with donations from 4-H alumni, a sizeable donation from the ISU Extension and Outreach of Fremont County and donations from other supporters. The McElroy building is now available to the public to rent for events and meetings year round. For more information on renting the facility, contact the Fremont County Extension office at 712-374-2351.
The McElroy building committee consists of Shull, Carol Carver, Monica Bison, Lyndsey Carter, Beth Phillips, Chris Hennemen and Gary Nebel.