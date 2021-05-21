Updates complete on Fremont County Fairgrounds McElroy building

A remodeling project at the Fremont County Fair Grounds is now complete.

The McElroy building built in 1956 was named after the Fremont County Fair Board President Paul McElroy and is located on the fairgrounds in Sidney. The building has been well used over the years and the board members felt it was time for updates to be made.

Becky Shull is one of seven members on the McElroy building committee. Shull said during the Fremont County Fair each year, the McElroy building was used for judging 4-H non-livestock projects that received a blue ribbon during achievement shows held in towns within Fremont County that had a 4-H Club.

Shull also remembers holding a Rally Day consisting of a ceremony where 4-H members presented a four-leaf clover made from hay, rope and Crown Vetch tied to the rope. She said the clover represented the 4-H emblem. Crown Vetch is a perennial plant producing pink, rose, or lilac flowers. During the ceremony, Shull said a 4-H member would sing the song “Dreaming” and recite the 4-H Creed before officers for the county were elected.

As Shull reflects on the history of the building where meals were served to the Sidney Iowa Rodeo contestants and workers from 1960 to around 1975, she is pleased with the new renovations.