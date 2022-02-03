UTV Ordinance gets first reading approval for Fremont County

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after their regular meeting agenda to take the first step in allowing UTVs and ATVs in Fremont County on secondary roads. The first reading was approved; the public hearing for the second reading will be at 9:40 on Feb. 9.

In other business, the board took action on the approval and appointment of Steven Stenzel to the Magistrate Nomination Commission due to the resignation of Jeff Phillips. Stenzel will serve a six-year term. Fremont County hired a new deputy sheriff, Mitchell Allen Bowden, who began his employment on Jan. 24. The supervisors approved the resolution for the hiring of his position. The board also approved the hire of two new employees in the auditor’s office. Cassandra Gilbert will start on Feb. 7, and Kyla Tiemeyer will start on Feb. 14.

In addition, the board approved the request to be the fiscal sponsor for the Fremont County Fair Board. Christina Howe, representing the fair board, indicated they have applied for a grant but have not yet received their 501c3 status.

The board also approved the motion to accept and sign a buying business entity representation and warranty document. Dee Owen, county auditor, told the board that this is for the buyout program, and the document gives permission for any of the supervisors to sign legal agreements for the remainder of the buyouts.

The next regular meeting for the board of supervisors will be Feb. 9.