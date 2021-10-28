VA Commission seeks added space to serve local veterans

As the number of local veterans receiving services from the Page County Commission of Veterans Affairs continues to increase, so does the need of the agency for additional space.

Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Nov. 26 to review the bi-annual report for the commission. Along with that report, Olsen presented a request to expand the office space of the organization.

As part of her report, Olsen presented the board with a copy of a state report identifying the awards issued to each county.

"What that is saying to you is in the month of September of 2021, VA has brought in $419,816 this month. That is a little lower than my normal average. But if you will go through the entire report, you'll see that, comparable for the size of this county, I'm still well above the norm for the state of Iowa. That's very important to me and to our veterans," Olsen said.

The Government Expenditure Index for 2020 also showed $12,435,000 in funding was brought into Page County last year. Olsen said the commission has been able to consistently increase the amount of funding received by the count.