Vaccination progress improving, ‘can be better,’ Reynolds says

JOHNSTON --- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday her administration continues its effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

Iowa remains among the roughly half-dozen states with the lowest vaccination rate. Approximately 9% of Iowans have received at least the first of two shots, according to federal data.

Reynolds said her administration is working with counties that are facing challenges distributing the vaccine, with pharmacies to ensure long-term care staff and residents are vaccinated and that any leftover doses are given to the state, and with Microsoft on a new website where Iowans will be able to register for a vaccination.

Reynolds also said a continuing issue is that Iowa is just not receiving as many doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as other states.

Iowa has administered 68.2% of the vaccine doses it has received, according to federal data. That puts Iowa right in the middle of the pack, with the 26th-highest rate among all states.