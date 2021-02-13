Valentine's - Best Friends Forever

Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day with flowers and candy, some with a night out on the town. Others choose not to celebrate at all. Then there are the couples that hold Feb. 14 close to their hearts as the day they were united in marriage.
Barry and Rhonda Byers of rural Essex are one of those couples who spend Valentine’s Day celebrating their wedding anniversary and their friendship. Always best friends first and living life to the fullest, the couple married on Feb. 14, 1998, at Bally’s Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The two met at Pella Corporation in 1993, where both were employed and worked in the same department. Barry being the quiet type, didn’t have a chance against Rhonda’s outgoing personality and the two quickly became friends.
“We were working beside each other and got to know each other and had a lot of the same ideas in life,” said Rhonda.
Working 60-hour workweeks, Barry and Rhonda said they didn’t think much about where their friendship was headed. Becoming good friends felt natural to them and they would often join a group of co-workers after their shift was over to wind down and relax.
“If we didn’t hang out together over the weekend, we would always recap what we did,” said Rhonda. “But most of the time, we were together.”
Fast forward two years and the two friends started to see their relationship changing. Rhonda said they had strong feelings for each other and realized if either of them were to be in a relationship with anyone else, it would change their friendship and they didn’t want to lose the close connection they shared.
“He became my best friend,” said Rhonda. “We could talk about anything and everything and we didn’t judge each other because we weren’t in a relationship; we were just friends.”
So the two friends took the leap, started dating and never looked back or regretted their decision.
Looking back, Rhonda said they would have married a lot sooner than they had if it had been up to Barry. When Barry felt she was ready, he proposed asking his best friend to spend the rest of her life with him.
Originally the plan was to get married during a cruise to the Bahamas. Then at their family’s request, the couple agreed to plan a traditional wedding for October of 1998. But at the last minute and anyone who knows Rhonda knows how spontaneous and fun she can be, the two ran off and eloped in Vegas. To keep the families happy, they held a reception at the Elks Lodge the following month with Rhonda, Barry and those that would have been in the wedding party wearing their formal attire that had been purchased for the wedding.
Rhonda said it has been reassuring and comfortable being married to her best friend.
“I know no matter what, he is always there,” said Rhonda. “We always figure it out together.”
“That’s how it’s supposed to be,” said Barry about marrying his best friend.
The past 23 years have only brought the two closer together as their relationship has grown stronger.
“He’s still my best friend,” said Rhonda. “We have been through a lot together and I can’t imagine my life without him. We know each other so well that we are usually on the same page.”
The couple has sacrificed, taken chances and endured challenging times together.
Barry gained a daughter, Kendra, when he married Rhonda and in 2003, at 11 years old, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Kendra made a full recovery and later that year, Barry legally adopted her as his daughter. In 1999 they were blessed with a daughter, Ashlee, who was taken to Omaha by LifeNet when she was born for complications before joining them at home. In 2010 the couple adopted Barry’s cousin’s daughter, Ainsley, following a car wreck that took the life of her mother when she was four years old. Then Rhonda herself has gone through health issues and surgeries in the past couple of years.
“We’ve always had God in our life,” said Rhonda. “Fear and faith can’t occupy the same space. So we’ve always lived on faith. I honestly don’t know if we would have made it through all of it if we hadn’t been such good friends.”
Barry and Rhonda’s relationship has been based on a strong friendship and has taught them that it is important to be your own self. They said even in a relationship, you are still your own person.
“Probably the biggest thing people don’t realize is that the person that you marry, both people, change,” said Rhonda. “And you change at different times in your life. You have to be open to the fact that you’re still an individual.”
Barry added that always being open with each other goes a long way.
While the couple spends quality time together, they also support each other having individual interests and hobbies. Both agreed that along with respect, honesty and making time for one another, recognizing the other person for who they are is essential in a relationship.
“I like how outgoing and goal-driven she is and determined,” said Barry. “Once she puts her mind to something, she does it.”
Rhonda finds Barry’s demeanor calming.
“He thinks things through where I don’t,” said Rhonda. “We balance each other. He’d be boring without me and he keeps me grounded.”
With a core group of close friends by their side, the couple anticipates traveling in their future. Barry currently is the Assistant to the Montgomery County Engineer and the Montgomery County Zoning Administrator. Rhonda is a Realtor with McIntyre Real Estate.
Rhonda and Barry were blessed with their fourth grandchild on Feb. 9 and are both enjoying being grandparents.
Barry describes being a grandparent as “It’s all the best parts of being a parent without the responsibility.”
Rhonda said she and Barry are at a fun stage in life. She said relationships could sometimes take a back seat while parents focus on their kids. Now with their three daughters grown, they can focus on their relationship again.
“It’s about us now more than it’s ever been,” said Rhonda. “We’ve worked to get where we are in life and we’re figuring out us again.”