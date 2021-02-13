Valentine's - Best Friends Forever

Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day with flowers and candy, some with a night out on the town. Others choose not to celebrate at all. Then there are the couples that hold Feb. 14 close to their hearts as the day they were united in marriage.

Barry and Rhonda Byers of rural Essex are one of those couples who spend Valentine’s Day celebrating their wedding anniversary and their friendship. Always best friends first and living life to the fullest, the couple married on Feb. 14, 1998, at Bally’s Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two met at Pella Corporation in 1993, where both were employed and worked in the same department. Barry being the quiet type, didn’t have a chance against Rhonda’s outgoing personality and the two quickly became friends.

“We were working beside each other and got to know each other and had a lot of the same ideas in life,” said Rhonda.

Working 60-hour workweeks, Barry and Rhonda said they didn’t think much about where their friendship was headed. Becoming good friends felt natural to them and they would often join a group of co-workers after their shift was over to wind down and relax.

“If we didn’t hang out together over the weekend, we would always recap what we did,” said Rhonda. “But most of the time, we were together.”