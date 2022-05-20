Vicki Hume selected as 2022 Charles E. Lakin Award winner

Essex, IA— Essex Community School District fifth grade teacher, Vicki Hume, was awarded the final 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award on May 18th, during a school wide ceremony.

During this year’s nomination window, over 180 nominations were received from 19 area school districts. In Hume’s nomination, her nominator, Kathleen Johnson, said, “Mrs. Hume’s ability to connect to students and motivate them to be their best is one of the many qualities that makes her stand out.”

Superintendent, Dr. Mike Wells, shared, “Ms. Hume has done so much for our school and for our students. We want to thank her for her dedication."

After receiving the award, Hume addressed her colleagues and students, saying, “I am beyond blessed to have received this award. I love my students."

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners of the Lakin Award receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective district receives an additional award of $2,500.