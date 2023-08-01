Vicki Hume is looking forward to taking over the helm as the K-12 principal at Essex Schools this fall.

Hume and her husband raised three children at Beaver Lake, Nebraska, and they now reside in Shenandoah. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education from Peru State College and taught several years in the Omaha Public Schools, teaching fifth and sixth grade students. Hume earned her masters degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2013 and started teaching fourth and fifth grade in Essex in 2018. She honored her dedication to being a life-long learner by earning her Educational Specialist degree in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University in 2022.

Hume said she found her place at Essex Schools and that the district has been a blessing to her since she started.

“I have been surrounded by a sense of family and community, where we all work together to make an enriched learning environment for every student," she said. "We are blessed at Essex, for we have staff members that are highly qualified and committed to the education field. We have so many academic accomplishments and other wonderful things to be proud of in our district.”

The decision to become an administrator was not reached alone.

“The idea to be an administrator was planted in my head by Dr. Wells. I loved teaching and never saw myself stepping out of the classroom," she said. "However, with the guidance from the administration and my colleagues, I took the leap.”

When the district went through a few transitions in 2019, she stepped into leadership roles.

“In those roles, I dedicated my time to working with my colleagues to create an environment where there are additional opportunities for students to achieve their goals," Hume said. "Now, with this new opportunity, not only do I get to make a difference with just a classroom of students, it will allow me to have an impact on the entire district.”

Hume is committed to embracing the positive traditions and practices already in place in the Essex Schools and has set goals for the future of the district through her new position.

“I hope to create and sustain a school environment in which each student is known, accepted, cared for, respected and encouraged to achieve their academic goals and to be an active, responsible member of the school community," she said. "My goals are to support my staff and encourage staff members to grow professionally. Another goal is to create an environment where there is a strong family and community partnership with our school.”

Making a difference in the lives of young people is key, and Hume has always enjoyed that aspect of education.

“Education is great! It is wonderful to be in a profession where I can make a difference in students' lives," she said. "I have always had a passion to create a positive classroom where positive growth mindsets are practiced. It is amazing to watch a student find success after they face struggles or challenges and I like being able to share in those successes. Education can be challenging, and I thrive in being a problem-solver to try to find those solutions.”

Hume comes into the position adorned with honors as an educator. In 2020, Hume received the first ever Mabel Griffith Award for Excellence as an Elementary Teacher in 2020 and was honored in 2022 with the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award.

“It was an honor to be recognized with these awards for doing something that I love," she said. "I have always found joy in teaching and a passion for the field of education.”