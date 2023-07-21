Teams have been rolling into the grounds at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge on Highway 59 since last night for the 2023 ShenDig BBQ Championships organized by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. Gates will open at 5 p.m. tonight to the public with food trucks, vendors, live music, and team introductions at 6:45 p.m. On Saturday, July 22, the gates will open to the public at 11 a.m., and the first 400 people through the gate will get a free sampler plate. Live music, vendors and food trucks will all be on site again on Saturday. Competitor turn in’s will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with award announcements at 3 p.m. Click on the video to hear from members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah.
VIDEO: 2023 Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships
