The Big Blue Barbeque Team from the Hamburg High School Culinary Arts Program is one of two high school teams competing at the 2023 Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships this weekend out at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59, organized by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. We talked to the team Friday afternoon, and they were excited to be part of the barbecue competition this year. Click on the video for the live interview with the Big Blue Barbeque Team.
featured top story
VIDEO: Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Page County Conservation Board made a decision last month to invest in two pre-built primitive cabins.
Sherrie Brink of Farragut questioned supervisors about items related to wind turbines at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 19.
The second year of the Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships is just around the corner, and board members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah…
Three people, including a 15-year-old girl, died in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 71 about six miles northeast of Atlantic, Iowa.
An 18-year-old driver fled a traffic stop Sunday, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Sidney before losing control and crash…