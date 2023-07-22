The Big Blue Barbeque Team from the Hamburg High School Culinary Arts Program is one of two high school teams competing at the 2023 Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Championships this weekend out at the Elks Lodge on Highway 59, organized by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. We talked to the team Friday afternoon, and they were excited to be part of the barbecue competition this year. Click on the video for the live interview with the Big Blue Barbeque Team.