Bret Grinde, with the “Grillin’ Grinde’s BBQ Team” from Omaha, Nebraska, is in Shenandoah competing at the 2023 ShenDig BBQ Competitions. Grinde is back at ShenDig for a second year and plans to fire up his smokers to start cooking around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Gates open to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22; the first 400 people through the gates will receive a sampler plate. Friday evening and Saturday, there will be vendors, live music and food trucks during the ShenDig Championships at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge on Highway 59. The team's turn-in for judging will be from 12 -1:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Click on the video to hear a live interview with Bret Grinde.