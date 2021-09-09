Vilsack addresses renewable fuels industry’s concerns

DES MOINES — Federal agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday responded to concerns expressed by some in the renewable fuels and biofuels industry who believe President Joe Biden’s administration is placing more of an emphasis on electric vehicles and less on renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel.
Vilsack, the federal agriculture secretary and former Iowa governor, addressed the issue during a conference call to announce federal funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
“You look at the totality of it all, and you look at the investment for example today … and you can see that there’s a wide range of ways for this administration to provide help and assistance to the biofuel industry,” Vilsack said.
Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, expressed the concern recently during a roundtable discussion on rural issues with Congresswomen Cindy Axne of central Iowa and Cheri Bustos of northwest Illinois.
Biden last month set the goal that by 2030 half of all new vehicles sold be electric.
Vilsack, during Thursday’s call, defended the administration’s dedication to renewable and biofuels. He noted, for example, that the administration has pledged to limit the number of waivers that allow large oil refineries to avoid the full impact of the federal mandate that a certain percentage of the national fuel supply contain corn-based ethanol.
“I think folks need to be a bit patient, need to be understanding, and we need to look more deeply (at how the administration supports renewable and biofuels),” Vilsack said.
5 IOWA PROJECTS FUNDED
Five Iowa projects will receive federal grants totaling more than $86,000 from a federal program to boost renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, Vilsack announced during Thursday’s call.
Vilsack said the projects — which total $464 million in federal investment across the country — represent a federal investment in “climate-smart infrastructure” that he said drive will down energy costs for rural farms and small businesses, support jobs and spur economic development.
The Iowa projects were awarded grants under the department’s Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP.
“These REAP programs can consist of solar panels on farms, they can consist of windmills that provide power,” Vilsack said during the call. “In some cases they involve energy efficiency and an opportunity to basically take a look at ways in which the farm can save energy … smart technologies (and) smart energy efficiency facilities that can save money.”
The five Iowa projects that received federal grants are, according to the ag department:
- $20,000 for Loren Dempster in Garnavillo to purchase and install a 101-kilowatt solar array
- $15,321 for Slumberland Furniture to purchase and install LED light fixtures
- $19,200 for Grundy County Rural Electric Cooperative to purchase and install LED lighting throughout the co-op’s service area
- $11,615 to Michael Martin (location not listed) to help purchase and install a 34-kilowatt solar array
- $20,000 to Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota to help purchase and install a 50-kilowatt solar array
Vilsack said all the projects that received grants and loans were chosen based on criteria and a ranking system employed by REAP.