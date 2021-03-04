Virtual discussion held on childcare costs and limited childcare options

The Iowa Women’s Foundation, Boost4Families (Cass, Mills and Montgomery Counties) and Corner Counties Early Childhood Area (Fremont and Page Counties) organizations recently held a virtual meeting regarding the shortage in childcare available in the area and ways to recruit and retain child care workers.
Iowa Child Care Resources and Referral shared information specific to childcare in Fremont and Page Counties.
According to their fact sheets, in Fremont County:
• 69 percent of families with children younger than age 6 have both parents working;
• parents pay about $132 per week per child for childcare;
• parents are paying about 10% of their income (before taxes) for childcare;
• there are about 501 children in the county ages 0-5, and 331 ages 6-9;
• there are 10 childcare providers in the county listed with Iowa Child Care Resources & Referral, and
• those 10 childcare providers offer care for 173 children.
In Page County:
• 72 percent of families with children younger than age 6 have both parents working;
• parents pay $130-$137 per week per child for childcare;
• parents are paying 11% to 12% of their income (before taxes) for childcare;
• there are about 956 children in the county ages 0-5, and 606 ages 6-9;
• there are 21 childcare providers in the county listed with Iowa Child Care Resources & Referral, and
• those 21 childcare providers offer care for 745 children.
The fact sheets provided by Iowa Child Care Resources & Referral note that 7% of income going to childcare is considered “affordable” according to a study from Child Care Aware of America, “US and the High Price of Child Care 2019”.
Availability of child care has a direct impact on the economy and the financial well-being of families. The State of Iowa loses tax income when people are unable to work due to a lack of childcare. Employers lose money when employees have to take time off due to childcare issues, and parents lose income when either one can’t work or has to take time off for childcare reasons.
According to the IWF, before the pandemic hit, 75 percent of families with children younger than age 6 had both parents working. Over the last five years before the pandemic, Iowa lost 33% of its childcare providers. Any shortage of available childcare can be devastating when both parents are working, and the pandemic only worsened the situation.
Once COVID-19 set in, the number of licensed childcare centers and in-home providers in Iowa, and across the country, dropped dramatically. Some parents were working from home; others lost their jobs; either way, less childcare was needed. It was estimated by IWF and other sources that an additional 51 percent of childcare providers might be lost during the pandemic. While the country remains hopeful everyone will eventually go back to work, there are no guarantees childcare providers will re-open.
Childcare has traditionally been a double-edged sword for provider and recipient. The provider does not receive enough pay for the work, and the families struggle to pay childcare costs on top of their other bills and needs.
While the State of Iowa has a program through which the unemployed or underemployed can get assistance for childcare for work purposes, this does not cover all costs, and generally dries up based on the income of the parents.
Franks noted, “The State of Iowa is currently providing significant COVID relief funding through the Iowa Department of Human Services to help centers remain open and viable. There is also a fair amount of momentum in exploring legislative approaches to improving access and quality for child care to support workforce recruitment and retention in the state.”
The IWF, in conjunction with nine other child care advocacy organizations that make up the
Iowa Child Care Coalition provided the following list of their recommendations of ways to grow and maintain the childcare industry in Iowa:
• provide funding for a public private partnership with the purpose of stabilizing and growing the child care industry.
• increase funding to adequately support sustained funding for WAGE$® statewide.
• reinstate the Before and After School Grants program that was established in 2007 to create a state funding stream for before and after school, and summer programs.
• increase child provider reimbursement rates to the 75% percentile of the 2020 Market Rate Survey (MRS) for all providers participating in the QRS program.
• increase Child Care Assistance entrance income limits to 185% incrementally at 5% annually.
It seems unavoidable that some form of governmental assistance to both childcare providers and working families will be needed to kick start the struggling industry and help working families get back on their feet.
According to IWF, several bills have been placed before Iowa Legislature for review in 2021. Among other things, those bills ask the legislature to:
• increase income limits for child tax credits;
• establish tax credits for businesses that provide child care;
• increase family income limits for childcare assistance and lengthen the time they can receive assistance;
• review childcare reimbursement rates;
• provide childcare matching grants, and
• increase the number of children childcare providers can handle, based on their ages.
Corner Counties Early Childhood Area receives about $270,000 per year of state appropriated funds to support services for children 0-5 and their families in Fremont and Page Counties. CCECA’s board of directors allocates funds for childcare programs and services through an application process and just released a call for proposals for local 2022 grants on March 1. See their website at: www.cornercounties.org.