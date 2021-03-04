Virtual discussion held on childcare costs and limited childcare options

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once COVID-19 set in, the number of licensed childcare centers and in-home providers in Iowa, and across the country, dropped dramatically. Some parents were working from home; others lost their jobs; either way, less childcare was needed. It was estimated by IWF and other sources that an additional 51 percent of childcare providers might be lost during the pandemic. While the country remains hopeful everyone will eventually go back to work, there are no guarantees childcare providers will re-open.

Childcare has traditionally been a double-edged sword for provider and recipient. The provider does not receive enough pay for the work, and the families struggle to pay childcare costs on top of their other bills and needs.

While the State of Iowa has a program through which the unemployed or underemployed can get assistance for childcare for work purposes, this does not cover all costs, and generally dries up based on the income of the parents.

Franks noted, “The State of Iowa is currently providing significant COVID relief funding through the Iowa Department of Human Services to help centers remain open and viable. There is also a fair amount of momentum in exploring legislative approaches to improving access and quality for child care to support workforce recruitment and retention in the state.”