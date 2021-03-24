Visual storytelling artist plans open house March 27

Art can be expressed in many ways and to most artists, their work has personal meaning.
Greg Livermore, a visual storytelling artist, has always had a flair for design and a love for art, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that he found a way to truly enjoy his passion and creativity. He had a natural gift that he now shares with others.
In 2018, Livermore started making decorative wood signs for the home as a hobby for himself and his family. Each wood sign is built and painted by hand and a coat of polyurethane is added to make them weather resistant in case someone wants to hang them outside.
But signs weren’t enough for Livermore. He needed to be more creative. So, he started Refabbing furniture, with each piece being unique and showing a true artist’s vision.
“I love working with furniture,” said Livermore. “When I get an idea in my head, I have to get it out.”
Livermore said refabbing furniture into how he envisions it to look is very therapeutic and relaxing. Each piece is different and the amount of time he spends on them depends on the piece.
Livermore has always appreciated the detail and beauty of buffets, hutches and armoirs and these are his favorite pieces of furniture to work with. The first buffet he Refabbed still sits along the wall in his kitchen. When working on a piece with drawers, he likes to put a design inside the drawer or along the drawers’ sides.
“It’s always fun to open up and have something on the side of the drawer,” said Livermore.
Livermore said the furniture he Refabs and his signs are available at open house events he holds about every two months. He also donates items to silent auction events. Livermore has recently seen an uptick in custom work requests and just finished staining a client’s cabinet a different color. Staining, he said, was new to him.
Livermore said he finds most of the pieces he refabs on Facebook swap pages or from auctions. He said one thing he has never done is restore a piece back to what it originally looked like.
Always looking for ideas, Livermore found a new project to tackle. He built a bench out of an old bed headboard and footboard. He added a few coats of paint after building the bench and gave it a distressed look with sandpaper. Admitting that he is not a carpenter, he was pleased with how the piece turned out.
“I’ve been wanting to do a bench like that and it turned out better than I had envisioned it,” said Livermore. “A lot of time, something just comes to me. I don’t know where it comes from.”
Graduating from Essex in 1983, Livermore moved to Colorado for a while and then to Las Vegas, before moving back home in 2012. Working in retail management most of his life, design and organization had always come naturally to him. He used his creativeness in the jobs that he held as a visual merchandiser in a furniture consignment store and a floor manager and visual merchandiser at a clothing store. He would build vignettes to display furniture, design store window displays and dress the mannequins throughout the store. While living in Las Vegas, he also decorated homes for clients.
“When I was in school, I used to rearrange the house and my mom would get so mad,” laughed Livermore. “So it’s always been there, I guess.”
Livermore credits some of his love for art to his mom. He said she enjoyed painting and was good and used to paint with Larry Greenwalt from Shenandoah. Livermore believes everyone has the ability to be creative and to decorate. He said you just have to reach deep.
“I love being back home and do love this community,” said Livermore.
Livermore will hold his next open house from 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. on March 27 at 900 Walnut St. in Shenandoah. You can also see his work on his Facebook page, Handcrafted Farmhouse style Signs & More.