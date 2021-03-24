Visual storytelling artist plans open house March 27

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s always fun to open up and have something on the side of the drawer,” said Livermore.

Livermore said the furniture he Refabs and his signs are available at open house events he holds about every two months. He also donates items to silent auction events. Livermore has recently seen an uptick in custom work requests and just finished staining a client’s cabinet a different color. Staining, he said, was new to him.

Livermore said he finds most of the pieces he refabs on Facebook swap pages or from auctions. He said one thing he has never done is restore a piece back to what it originally looked like.

Always looking for ideas, Livermore found a new project to tackle. He built a bench out of an old bed headboard and footboard. He added a few coats of paint after building the bench and gave it a distressed look with sandpaper. Admitting that he is not a carpenter, he was pleased with how the piece turned out.

“I’ve been wanting to do a bench like that and it turned out better than I had envisioned it,” said Livermore. “A lot of time, something just comes to me. I don’t know where it comes from.”