Volunteer opportunities available with the American Red Cross

Every year, victims of more than 60,000 disasters rely on the American Red Cross for immediate help. Every day, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 12,500 blood donations to meet the needs of patients across the country. Annually, the Red Cross provides more than 240,000 services to military members, veterans and their families.

To do all of this, the Red Cross relies on generous volunteers who give their time and talent to help fulfill our lifesaving mission. Ninety percent of the work of the Red Cross is carried out by volunteers. By volunteering with the Red Cross, individuals make a difference in their community.

An extensive range of volunteer opportunities are available — from front-line services to behind-the-scenes duties. The Red Cross will find the position that appeals to individuals, allowing them to use their skills and talents.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Providing food, shelter and comfort for those affected by a disaster

Working at blood drives or delivering lifesaving blood to hospitals

Teaching a class/training

Assisting members of the military and their families

Assisting with volunteer recruitment, engagement and appreciation

Supporting public relations, marketing and government relations

Providing operational support such as answering phones or doing clerical work

The Red Cross works with potential volunteers to identify the volunteer opportunities that fit the individual’s skills, expertise, interest and availability.

Volunteering is rewarding and meaningful. It is a chance for people to make a difference in their community by using knowledge and experiences, while developing new skills, knowledge and experiences.

To find the right opportunity, visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact NEIAVolunteer@redross.org. All Red Cross volunteers receive an orientation and training after the application process.