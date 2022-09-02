Volunteers needed for Wabash Trace Marathon races

Volunteers are needed to assist runners from across the U.S. expected to participate in the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon or Marathon Relay on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The races start in Shenandoah and Imogene with the main part of the course running on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and finishing in Shenandoah. Runners can register through Sept. 7 online at getmeregistered.com or print a registration form at Shenandoah’s website sciaiowa.com and mail to Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association. They can also signup with the race timer at packet pickup as late as Sept. 9.

Volunteer sign up is ongoing now through marathon day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 619 W. Sheridan Ave., and with area race directors. Volunteers can also call or email the chamber with questions at 712-246-3455 or chamber@sciaiowa.com.

Volunteers receive event T-shirts from previous races as a thank you and to look official. Road guard vests are also available to wear. After the races, they are invited to the after party, where free beer is supplied for runner and volunteers at the Depot.

SCIA Co-Race Directors are Shelly Warner and Kris Sherman.

“We encourage volunteers to stop by to see the course map in order to choose a road guard position and learn more about how they can help on race day or before,” Warner said. “Our races have become known for wonderful runner support. We encourage Shenandoah and Imogene residents to give the runners a warm welcome and show them Southwest Iowa hospitality. Our goal is to make every runner, first or last, feel welcome and supported.”

Becca Castle Laughlinm, Race Director for Imogene and the Wabash Nature Trace Trail, can be reached at 515-210-0269 to register volunteers for the half marathon start in Imogene.

The Marathon and Relay begin at 7:30 a.m. and the half at 8 a.m. Road guards are needed at every intersection in town to keep runners safe, as roads are not closed to traffic through town. Three shifts of road guards are required in Shenandoah from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In the past, the city police department, county sheriff’s departments and Iowa National Guard have all assisted at intersections or cross roads on the trail. Shenandoah City Street Department marks the course in town with the signature florescent foot prints.

“We especially need helpers for setup and tear down before and after the races,” Warner said. “Photographers along the course and at the finish line and (an) announcer for awards are also important positions needed.”

Runners will begin finishing in Shenandoah at around 9 a.m.

There is a change in location for the packet pickup and packet stuffing. Those activities will now take place at the SCIA office at 619 W. Sheridan Ave. Race day packet pickup will be at the Depot at 101 Railroad St.

Shenandoah businesses and organizations have the opportunity to put promotional items or coupons into the race packets. Please bring at least 200 items to the SCIA office before Sept. 7.

A complete list of volunteer duties needed are:

• Packet stuffing at SCIA office 619 W. Sheridan Ave. Wednesday before the race, Sept. 7, 5 p.m.

• Packet distribution is Friday, Sept. 9, 4-7 p.m, SCIA office 619 W. Sheridan Ave., and 6 a.m. Saturday at the Depot, 7 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Imogene

• 5:30 a.m. Setup at the start line in front of Historical Museum, Sheridan Ave.; in Imogene at St. Patrick Church at 6 a.m.

• Road guards at Shenandoah intersections 7:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., three shifts

• Photographers on the course and at the start and finish

• Timer assistance and posting race results

• Finish line support to pass out beverages and assist runners; runners start finishing at 9 a.m.

• Award presentation assistance, 11 a.m.

• Cleanup and tear down after the race at the finish line and sign pickup

• Vests or T-shirts are provided for road guards throughout the route, pickup at the chamber if volunteers don’t already have one.

Runners will receive green shirts and Shamrock shaped medallions as Imogene is the featured town this year. SCIA hopes spectators will cheer the runners on along the course. Two and a half blocks downtown will be partially closed for the finish. Motorists are asked to use caution when passing runners on the course.

Sponsorships are still being accepted to help support the race with in-kind donations and monetary donations. 2022 major sponsor is Invenergy. Other sponsors are Pella Corp., First National Bank, First Heritage Bank, Shenandoah Public Schools, Sorensen’s Auto Plaza, Wilson Ins., El Porton Mexican Grill, Shenandoah Family Dentistry, Hy-Vee, The Depot, Fareway, Brown’s Shoe Fit, RocStop, Shenandoah Inn & Suites, Walmart, Earl May, O’Hara Seed, George Shaw, American Legion. Others who would like to support this fundraising event can contact SCIA with their donation via email chamber@sciaiowa.com or mail to SCIA Wabash Marathon, 619 W. Sheridan Ave.

The event is also on Facebook at Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon. Race maps are posted at sciaiowa.com.