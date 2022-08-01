Wabash Arts Camp connects creativity and campers

The Wabash Arts Camp in Shenandoah celebrated its 31st year this past week, with 144 campers from 11 states in attendance.

Co-director Kelly Carey said there were not only campers from southwest Iowa but also from other parts of the state and from states including Kentucky, Minnesota, California, Missouri, Arizona, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Texas and Montana.

“I did a little compiling of where the kids came from and it blew me away,” Carey said. “This is truly amazing. From that list, you can see a lot of grandparents are bringing their grandkids back to spend the week in Shenandoah, and that’s just great because great memories are made, and they come back year after year.”

On July 27, Wabash Arts Camp held its open house for the community, combined with a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Coffee. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell talked about the founders of the camp and what their dream was for the future and introduced co-directors Kelly Carey and Marla Hart, saying, “In order to make that dream a reality and to take it to the level it exists today you have to have a great staff, and you have to have a great leader. For The last 31 years, Kelly, while she’ll give all the credit to her staff, we all know that Kelly is the driving force behind what we see today, and Marla.”

Phyliss Goldberg, Mary Williams and Loren Burrichter started the nonprofit youth organization Wabash Arts Camp in 1991. In 1992, Carey was recruited as the camp’s director; for the past 25 years, Hart has served as co-director. Each summer, students ages 8 to 14 gather at the National Guard Armory and at different locations in Sportsman Park for five days to learn about art, be creative and make new friends.

Organizers say the camp allows students to use materials they wouldn’t usually have a chance to use and boosts their confidence by taking pride in the art they create.

Carey said her favorite part of the program each year is seeing the students excited about attending camp. She also enjoys working with all the talented artists that teach the classes during the week.

“We have 16 instructors teaching 18 different classes,” Carey said. “So that means that, roughly, we have about 10 to 12 (students) in each class. I think that’s part of our success. We keep our classes small, we keep our teachers happy and our teachers are excellent because they’ve got lots of years of experience, not only with art, but also with kids.”

Carey said many of the camp teachers are former students that attended Wabash Arts Camp.

“We have a lot of past campers who have now returned to teach,” she said. “A lot come back year after year.”

Carey said the camp offers an opportunity for students to connect with a community of adults who value art and other kids who enjoy art and being creative. She said the week-long camp helps students develop their artistic abilities.

While some of the classes are offered each year like tie dye, macramé, 3D sculpture, mural and theatre, Carey said some of the new classes added are emblem and flag making, hydro dipping, masks, needlepoint, pixel art, watercolor, wind chimes and rainbow connections.

Shelly Davison -- Mrs. D to her students -- has been helping with the Wabash Arts Camp for the past eight years and taught the Rainbow Connections class this year. Davison retired as the Shenandoah Elementary art teacher in 2020.

“It rejuvenates you even though it’s exhausting,” laughed Davison. “It renews your love of teaching for me because I’m retired. It makes you go, oh yeah, this is the part that’s fun.”

Davison said she enjoys meeting the students from other states who visit their grandparents in Shenandoah and attend the camp. She said it’s also fun to see all the students enjoying art and discovering that they love painting and being creative.

“I had one kid he was painting, and he said, ‘This is what I love, this is what I need to do more of.’”

Sophie Baldwin said Rainbow Connections was her favorite part of camp this summer.

“It’s because you get to learn all about rainbows,” she said.

Sophie explained that Davison told the campers that rainbows are actually a full circle even though they only appear to be a half circle when we see them. She said we are just not able to see all of the rainbow.

A second-year camper Nala Maher said Claytime is her favorite class.

“It’s (Claytime) really fun, and other kids should probably come next year,” Maher said.

Tonny Langille, Claytime instructor, learned to work with clay at a young age from his father, Chris Langille. Chris taught Claytime for almost 30 years at the Wabash Arts Camp until 2021, when Tonny took over teaching the class.

When asked, Tonny said, “seeing the excitement in the kid’s eyes” is the best part of teaching a class.

“Seeing their creativity come out in all different ways, not just with Claytime but with all the other classes, and enjoying the whole presence of the artistic freedom that comes with it,” he said.

Tonny said the Langille family has helped over the years and has enjoyed being part of the Wabash Arts Camp. His brother, Sky Langille, taught the 3D Sculpture class this year.

In addition to the 18 classes offered during the week, campers also enjoy time at the Wilson Aquatic Center swimming pool each day of camp.

Ruthie Martin said she enjoys pool time during camp and Sloan Tackett agreed, but said she also enjoys the macramé class.

Madison Baldwin said her favorite part of camp is seeing all the kids having fun in a group.

“We have a lot of fun going to classes and swimming at the pool,” Madison said. “I just think it’s (camp) really fun.”

Hart said the best part of the past 25 years during camp has been “seeing kids that are really excited about what their creating, seeing them doing some problem solving while they’re creating and using their imaginations and being hands-on.”

Hart said she feels that a lot of time, the arts are not recognized or promoted enough and that is where Wabash Arts Camp can help students that love the arts.

“They get to meet a lot of kids that have similar interests,” Hart said. “So a bunch of kids that love theatre are together, a bunch of kids that just love getting messy and creating get together and it’s fun. They make friends from across the county, as well as the region, and they keep up with each other and look forward to seeing each other the next year.”

When asked what his favorite part of camp was, Andy Hansen said, “I get to meet new friends from all over the world.” Hansen also learned this year that a person could be very creative with duct tape in the Ductogomi Class he took.

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen thanked Carey and Hart during the SCIA coffee for their dedication to the camp and said the program is an excellent example of why living in this community is so special.

“I’m sure a lot of these kids are going to remember this for a long time, what they did in Shenandoah during the summer,” McQueen said.

Wabash Arts Camp Board Members are Jean Fichter, Kim Gee, Laura Danforth and Sonja Jones.