The 33rd year of Wabash Arts Camp took place at the National Guard Armory in Shenandoah this week, with about 150 kids from grades third through seventh in attendance.

Camp Director Kelly Gee said 26 towns in Iowa were represented by students attending camp this year. In addition to Iowa, students from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia, California, Minnesota, Montana, Colorado and Texas were there.

Organizers say the week-long camp is an excellent way for kids who enjoy art to be creative, work with materials they are not familiar with, use their imaginations, problem solve and take pride in the art they create.

With 20 classes for kids to choose from, Gee and Co-director Marla Hart said some classes are offered every year that fill up fast, like Clay Time, 3D Sculpture, Tie Dye, Jumpin Jive, Macrame and Theatre. In addition, they try to add new classes each year. Some new classes introduced for 2023 are Art That Moves, Straw Weaving, Yarn Baskets, Paper Quilling and Book Art.

Another popular class is Ductogomy, where kids can create anything from purses to flip flops to fancy hats using duct tape with color or designs.

Gee said a project that the camp kids have been working on for the past two years in Mural Painting is almost complete. She said the new mural representing Shenandoah would replace the existing mural on the side of the Dollar General store along Sheridan Avenue.

With 16 fun and creative teachers, some of them teaching two classes, Hart said, “Our teachers are all great about supplies, trying to keep things as inexpensive as they can so your donated dollars can go as far as they can.”

Along with teachers, an additional 12 individuals are helping with the camp this week.

In addition to the 20 classes offered during the week, campers also enjoy time at the Wilson Aquatic Center swimming pool each day of camp.

During a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association coffee held during Wabash Arts Camp on July 26, Executive Vice President of SCIA Gregg Connell said the camp offers a “hands-on interactive approach” to art for the kids.

“While it's always important to remember those people who founded the original art camp, we all know that the success and longevity of this camp is attributed to the great leadership that Kelly has provided since 1991,” Connell said.

Phyliss Goldberg, Mary Williams and Loren Burrichter started the nonprofit youth organization Wabash Arts Camp in 1991. In 1992, Carey was recruited as the camp’s director; for the past 26 years, Hart has served as co-director.

Gee said she and Hart make “a pretty good team."

"We wouldn’t be here without the help of everybody here in one way or another," she said during the coffee. "Whether you’re a kid attending camp, or you’re one of our 16 teachers teaching, or you’re on the board.”

Gee also thanked the City of Shenandoah, Shenandoah Parks and Rec Department and the Shenandoah Community School District for providing lunch and the use of the National Guard Armory. She said the generous donations and encouragement are always appreciated.

One of Gee’s favorite parts of camp is seeing the generations of family members attend the camp each summer. She said many of the parents of kids in camp this year attended Wabash Arts camp as a kid.

Mitchell Junker from Bennington, Nebraska, and Trinity Findley from Gentry, Missouri, say both of their moms attended Wabash Arts Camp growing up.

Junker is spending the week with his grandpa and grandma, Al and Carolyn Ruhde, along with his sister, Sarah. This is Junker’s third year attending the week-long summer camp in Shenandoah, and he said he enjoys the Ductogomy, 3D Sculpture and Optical Illusion art classes.

Findlay also stays with her grandparents, James and Melanie Doyle, during the summer while attending camp. This is her third year, and she said she enjoys making new friends and is enjoying the Rainbow Connections class this year.

A popular class with the kids this year is 3D Sculpture, where they can make objects out of wood, such as birdhouses. Leo Weber of Shenandoah, Oliver Lundgren of Elkhorn, Nebraska and John DeLong of Shenandoah all listed it as one of their top classes this summer.

Weber also decided to sign up for one of the new classes this year called Art That Moves.

“I thought it would be fun to try a new class,” Weber said.

In Art That Moves, Weber explained all the art created moves in some fashion. For example, he was working on a colorful paper plate attached to a pencil that would spin around.

Carley Jones from Shenandoah is 13 years old and has attended the week-long camp since the third grade.

“I like making crafts and meeting new friends,” Jones said.

Jones said she tries to stay in contact with the friends she meets at camp but also looks forward to seeing them each summer.

Dominick Lawson, a second-year camper from Shenandoah, said he also likes making new friends and is enjoying the Colorful Characters class this year, where he can paint and draw.

During Clay Time, kids each get a turn to use the pottery wheel, but DeLong enjoys creating a gorilla out of clay. This is DeLong’s fourth year at Wabash Arts Camp.

As a first-time camper, Emma Baker of Shenandoah said she signed up for five classes: Rainbow Connections, Yarn Baskets, Art That Moves, Macrame and Theatre. In Macrame, she said she is making a water bottle carrier that fits her oversized water bottle to help her carry it around.

Wabash Arts Camp ran from July 24-28.