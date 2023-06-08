The first Saturday in June is National Trails Day and what better way to spend it than on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, on a bike. Especially because it was World Bicycle Day, as well.

On June 3, 75 bikers paid for the registration and rode the Wabash Warm-up, which is in its 15th year. It turned out to be a beautiful sunny day in the upper 80’s with low wind — a biker’s dream.

Becca Castle Laughlin, Wabash Trace Board member, was busy taking the registration fees for those who chose to drive themselves to Malvern where the ride started. Others paid the fee in Shenandoah at the Depot Deli where their bikes were loaded up on a trailer and the riders boarded a bus headed to Malvern.

“When we started this, it wasn’t necessarily because of National Trails Day but just something fun to do," Laughlin said. "I also just learned that today is World Bicycle Day, too! It’s perfect. The thought was to have live music on the bridges, ride a bit, stop and listen to music, get rehydrated and then move on to the next stop.

"It has morphed a bit over the years, we’ve added and subtracted things but it’s turned out that we have 3 to 4 miles between stops to get things rolling along a bit faster.”

She added that the musicians donate their time and businesses sponsor cooler stops so it ends up being a major fundraiser for the trail.

“We charge a $15 registration fee for the ride, and there’s a suggestion of a $5 donation for people to ride the bus to Malvern and have their bike transported," she said. "People donate money for their choice of drink from the coolers, too. That’s how it’s a fundraiser.”

There is a trail pass that riders purchase for $20, too, that covers the entire year.

Another board member, Bill Hillman, drove the truck with the trailer and bikes to Malvern from Shenandoah and has been active from the very early years of the trail.

“We started converting this into a trail around 1987 and first started a ride in 1988, but the trail wasn’t even open yet," he said. "We’ve had some type of ride ever since the trail was open. It’s been called several different things over the years but it’s been the Wabash Warm-up the last 15 years or so.”

Hillman said the ride has been a very good fundraising event to help fund maintenance of the trail.

There was live music at the “Skinny Bridge" by Jeff Slater, in Strahan by Stephen Monroe, in the Solomon Tunnel by Jamie Hunt and Jim Magdefrau from VanHorn offered his musical talents at the Morrison Bridge. In Imogene, there was an open mic and Porkchop Willie at the Morrison Bridge. Monroe also played at the Depot Deli in Shenandoah at the end of the ride.

Slater, of Shenandoah, said the Wabash Warm-up started his side career in music.

“It was the second annual ride and was the first time I had ever played in front of anyone except for my wife and my dog," he said. "I missed the first one but I’ve done everyone of them since then, and all on the Skinny Bridge.”

Slater plays a little bit of everything.

“I like to play some songs people know, but I also try to find some that people don't know," he said. "It’s a blast and is one of my favorite days of the year. When I explain it to people, I like to say it’s kind of like RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) but wrapped up into one afternoon. And you get to Imogene and get to eat a smoked pork chop. Everybody should get out there next year.”

Stephen Monroe is from Omaha and originally had no ties to the area.

“A long time ago, Ron Willeman heard me play and wanted me to come down and play for the riders on the Trace," he said. "Now this area (Strahan) is called Monroeville because I have played here for so long. I have gotten to know so many people through it.”

Monroe said he also plays many times on Taco Tuesday, a Tuesday evening ride from Shenandoah to Imogene where riders stop at the Emerald Isle to eat tacos. He thoroughly enjoys what he does.

“I do it because of the people; I just love the energy. If people like what I do, and it makes them feel better, then that’s what it’s all about. I perform a variety of music and write my own music, too. I really like to make people happy,” he said.

The entertainment at the Solomon Bridge has been missing Jamie Hunt, of Imogene, for a couple of years and he is happy to be back.

“I haven't played in a couple of years but have done it several times before. I have been singing and playing for many years, and I just love it. I play old music, country music, Americana, and I stay until the last rider comes through,” he said.

There were new faces and familiar faces all along the trail. Tina Castle, an avid rider her entire life, and her friend, Cathal Armstrong, came all the way from Alexandria, Virginia, to take part in the ride.

“We were coming back for a group family birthday celebration, and it worked out that we were having this ride, too, so how could we miss it?” she said.

Castle, a 2005 Farragut graduate, said she has participated in the ride a few times but moved to Washington D.C. in 2010 and hasn’t been back for this particular ride in quite a long time. Armstrong added that he isn’t necessarily a bike rider but it is catching on. This was his first time riding the Warm-up.

Jeff Franzen, a 1972 Shenandoah graduate, has been on the ride 10 to 12 years.

“I graduated with Bill (Hillman) and coming down here to this is like a mini class reunion," Franzen said. "I get to see friends I don’t see very often, and sometimes I see people I haven't seen in 20 to 30 years. It is so much fun. I brag about this trail being the prettiest trail in Iowa. It’s scenic, curvy and there’s a canopy. I just love it down here.”

Franzen currently lives in Waverly.

This was Andrea Muller’s first time and she is riding to get a long ride under her belt.

“I will be doing RAGBRAI for the first time this summer so I thought I would start with the Warm-up ride to see how it goes," she said. "I'm riding with Patrick and Elliot Hickey. Patrick rode this several years in the past, and this is Elliot’s second time.”

Muller and the Hickeys are from Clarinda.

A trio of riders from Waterloo, Nebraska, was looking forward to the day.

“We always come up to Malvern for the music series on the weekends and the boys really enjoy the Wabash Trace," Rich Carstensen said. "I’ve done this ride four or five times. My sons Jonathan and Bradley are on this ride for the first time. We really enjoy music, and that's why we are here.”

Carol and Carl Martin from Council Bluffs have been on the ride a few times and have also participated in the Rooster Tail Ride that takes place in August. They said they keep coming back for the ride because everyone is friendly and the music is good. Carl is an Imogene native. Curtis Stender and Kristi Lenz from Council Bluffs said they have been on too many rides to count but they really enjoy the covered trail and all the people they get to meet.

A family of four who recently moved from Imogene to Red Oak has enjoyed the Warm-up many times.

“We have been on the ride at least six times," said Carla and Adam Kucirek. "It’s a great social event and the shaded trail is perfect.”

They now bring along their young daughters, Greta and Marin.

Mark and Melanie Peterson from Stanton appreciate seeing people they don’t often get to see.

“We have been on this ride close to the beginning," Mark said. "The camaraderie is excellent and we get to see a lot of people we haven’t seen in a while. We also like the music and the cold beverages. It’s a really fun ride.”

Both Laughlin and Hillman said it takes a lot of work and plenty of volunteers to make a ride like this a successful one. Hillman and the Depot Deli and Lounge, Alan Hullman and Little Waite Lanes sponsored the day’s transportation. Little Waite Lanes, Tri-Valley Bank, the Depot, the Emerald Isle, Morrison Family & Friends and Athletic Brewing Company sponsored beverage stops. There were numerous others who pitched in when help was needed for things such as loading bikes, moving coolers, or manning the grill.

Of course the trail is available any day for runners, walkers, bikers, bird watchers, etc., but future events include Bike with Mike on June 10 from Council Bluffs to Mineola, the NAMI Ride4Resilience on June 17 from Council Bluffs to Mineola or Shenandoah, the Wabash Open on June 24 from Council Bluffs to Mineola, the Rooster Tail Ride on Aug.12-13 from Mineola to Shenandoah, the Wabash Marathon on September 9, Yippee-Ki-YAY runs on Oct. 21 from Council Bluffs to Silver City and the Haunted Hayrack Ride on Oct. 26-28 in Mineola and Shenandoah. Every Thursday night throughout the spring, summer and fall is the Taco Ride where riders travel from Council Bluffs to Tobey Jack’s in Mineola for tacos and fun. Find more details at wabashtrace.org or Wabash Trace Nature Trail on Facebook.