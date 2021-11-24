Warning signs for Grassley in recent poll results, Iowa pollster says

Partially holding down Grassley’s overall approval number is his rating among Iowa Republicans. Grassley’s approval was at 71% in the latest Iowa Poll, which was conducted earlier this month, while fellow Iowa Republicans were in the 80s: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was at 80% and Gov. Kim Reynolds at 88%.

“For Chuck Grassley to not only be in the 70s but the low 70s, it seems to me that there is a story there. There is something going on in terms of Iowans’ support for Sen. Grassley,” Selzer said.

Selzer said some of that erosion of Republican support could be happening in former President Donald Trump’s base. While Trump has endorsed Grassley, and a dozen of former Trump administration officials from Iowa did likewise this week, Grassley received a smattering of boos when introduced at Trump’s rally in October at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“Because President Trump is still very popular in Iowa, that is not much of a leap to suggest that there is something going on there,” Selzer said.

Reynolds was the only Iowa politician whose approval rating surpassed 50% in the most recent Iowa Poll. The Republican governor earned a majority of support for her overall job performance as well as on issues like her management of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.