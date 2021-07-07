Waubonsie 4-H Horse Camp held June 5

Following a canceled camp last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waubonsie 4-H Horse Camp returned on June 5, with 20 4-H members in attendance. The camp, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fremont County, was held at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, with riding clinics being conducted in the Sidney Rodeo Arena.

Ashley McClary served as this year’s camp coordinator. She worked closely with Jessica Butcher, Fremont County’s Extension Youth Coordinator, and Mandy Maher, the County Extension Director, to secure clinicians, select topics on which to focus, and make all necessary arrangements.

This year’s riding clinicians were Mackenzie Main from Triple M Stables in Council Bluffs, and Sharon Widmer from Deep River, Iowa. They worked with riders and their horses on skills related to horsemanship, trail events, showmanship, and speed events. Riders also enjoyed a short trail ride.

McClary pitched the idea of adding a Horseless Horse tract for youth who are interested in horses but may not have access to riding for a variety of reasons. Horseless Horse participants learned about horse anatomy, grooming and nutrition. They also worked with live animals to develop showmanship skills and enjoyed some craft activities. This tract was led by Amber McClary, Mills County Extension Youth Coordinator. She was assisted by Butcher.