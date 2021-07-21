Wave of foreclosures not anticipated in Iowa as moratorium expires

In some cases, jobs disappeared. In other instances, people who lost one job started another but have not regained firm financial footing.

“We see people who were unable to return to work for one reason or another,” Bedwell said. It could be long-term COVID-19 effects for them or a family member.

“We've also seen some mothers who, due to a burden of child care and costs and things like that, are unable to return to work.”

While there’s no typical case, most involve middle- to lower-income homeowners, many who have been in their homes five to 10 years, Christensen and Bedwell said.

Iowa has received $50 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to help tenants, landlords and lenders. So far, the state has provided more than $2 million in assistance to homeowners.

Qualifying applicants could receive four months of mortgage assistance up to $3,600.

That’s less perople seeking help than the Iowa Finance Authority anticipated, most likely due to the mortgage moratorium, and Jared expects the number to rise when it expires.