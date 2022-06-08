Wellhausen requests administrative recount for primary election

Officials say an administrative recount requested by the Page County Auditor should not affect the unofficial results of the June 7 primary election, where the margin was significant.

Page County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Melissa Wellhausen issued a press release Tuesday evening requesting the Page County Board of Supervisors meet Wednesday morning, where they approved a letter from Wellhausen requesting to perform an administrative recount of ballots for the June 7 primary election. Wellhausen said due to technical issues with the voting machines, it appears more ballots were cast than the number of voters who signed a declaration of eligibility.

Wellhausen read a letter she presented to the Page County Board of Supervisors.

“At the Page County Auditor’s Office, we are committed to making sure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to vote and that their vote will count,” said Wellhausen. “Even though each machine was thoroughly tested prior to election day, we have been made aware that there were technical issues with voting machines in multiple counties today. We have been in contact with the Secretary of State’s office throughout the day discussing this issue regarding the Unisyn voting equipment. There were multiple instances of machines experiencing paper jams when voters were inserting their ballot into the tabulator. This caused the number on the tabulator to increase and lead to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. Due to the fact, our Unisyn equipment is older, our elections equipment vendor, Adkins, has made us aware that this issue was caused by the older motherboards in the equipment.”

Wellhausen said she felt an administrative recount was essential to protect the integrity of the election and ensure every vote was counted correctly. She added the Secretary of State’s Office also recommended it.

Wellhausen said when the voting precincts closed Tuesday evening in Page County; there were seven precincts where the ballots cast were different by one vote than those signed by a declaration of eligibility. She said those precinct locations were Clarinda 1, Clarinda 2, Courthouse 1, Courthouse 2, Essex, Shenandoah 3 and Shenandoah Fire.

Wellhausen said federal, state and county races with significant margins, such as the Page County Board of Supervisors District 2 race where Todd Maher, challenger, received 1,473 votes and Alan Armstrong, incumbent, received 681 votes, won’t be impacted.

Wellhausen stated she expects to see other counties in Iowa file for recounts as the malfunction was seen throughout the state. She said she acted fast to get a head start on recounting the ballots to make the Board of Supervisors' canvasses go smoother.

Wellhausen stated in the press release Tuesday night that the Page County Auditor’s Office is budgeted to purchase new election equipment next fiscal year, which would include new motherboards, which is thought to have caused the problem during Tuesday’s election process.